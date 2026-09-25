Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio Celebrates Seven Years of Healing, Empowerment and Community in Woodville

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For seven years, Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio has been creating a space in Woodville where people can explore healing, spirituality, creativity and self-discovery.

Located at 121 E. Main St. in Woodville, the studio has grown from a tarot-focused practice into a multifaceted holistic healing arts center featuring practitioners, retail offerings, classes, events and a strong sense of community.

At the heart of the studio are Mischelle, Laura and Amy, each bringing her own specialty and perspective to the space.

Soul Sister is for everyone

While the name “Soul Sister” might suggest the studio is exclusively for women, the owners are quick to clear up that misconception.

“That’s a myth. We are not just for women,” Amy explained. “We have men that come to the classes. We encourage it. We are not anti-men.”

The studio does have a separate coven and certain community gatherings that are specifically centered around sisterhood, but its healing services, classes and general offerings are open to everyone.

The goal is not to tell people what their spiritual path should look like. Instead, Soul Sister encourages people to explore what works for them.

“We are all on a different path,” Mischelle said.

Forms of healing

One of the things that makes Soul Sister unique is the variety of practices available under one roof.

Each practitioner has her own specialty.

Amy, also known as Mystic Momma Tarot, specializes in tarot and card readings. She also teaches tarot, including an eight-week core course designed to give students a strong foundation.

“Once you are my student, you are my student for life,” Amy explained.

For Amy, learning never really stops. Tarot is a practice that continues to evolve, and she enjoys continually expanding her knowledge and bringing what she learns back to the studio and her students.

Mischelle specializes in Reiki and energy work, along with elemental reflexology, ionic foot soaks, essential oils and customized oil blends. She also incorporates techniques such as raindrop therapy into her work.

Laura is the studio’s sound healer. A retired music teacher, she brings her background in music into her healing practice through tuning forks, Himalayan sound bowls, emotional-release work and other sound-based techniques.

Apart from the core three, they have other practitioners that work in the shop as well.

Kae Lea is the tea and leaf reader. Her love for tea comes from the tea culture in the UK. Tea reading is her mode of divination to help others find what they are seeking.

Sydney specializes in starlight healing massages. She is a licensed massage therapist that utilizes Swedish relaxation.

Sara brings her knowledge of crystals into the shop and helps everyone find the right crystal to incorporate into their daily practices and healing journey.

The shop also has frequent pop up practitioners as well!

Healing without a stopwatch

Another distinctive part of the Soul Sister approach is that sessions are not rigidly confined to a clock. Services are offered by appointment, although the practitioners may sometimes accommodate someone who walks in and needs help.

“We don’t work that way,” they explained about strict time limits. “We don’t put a time on our services.”

A first-time client may need more time to talk, explain what they are experiencing and become comfortable with the process. Rather than rushing someone out because their scheduled hour has ended, the practitioners allow the session to unfold naturally.

The studio also takes a team approach when appropriate. Information from healing sessions can be shared among the practitioners so they can consider how different modalities might work together.

The result is a more comprehensive experience for clients who want to explore several forms of healing.

From tarot studio to holistic healing arts center

Soul Sister has experienced significant growth since its early days. Amy originally operated primarily as a tarot practitioner, but moving into the Woodville location created opportunities to expand the business into retail, bring in other practitioners and develop a larger community.

Today, the front of the building includes a retail shop featuring products from different vendors.

The women say the growth has been exciting and they are already feeling the limitations of their current space.

“Even though this space is bigger than our last, we are still expanding and outgrowing our space,” Amy said.

Even with that growth, there is a strong affection for the historic-looking building that has become home to Soul Sister. The studio has expanded not only its physical offerings, but also its staff, practitioners, vendors, classes and community.

Healing is about doing the work

For someone who has never experienced Reiki, tarot, sound healing or other holistic practices, the idea of walking into a healing arts studio can feel unfamiliar.

The women want people to know there is nothing to be afraid of. They also recognize that popular culture has created misconceptions about paganism, tarot and spiritual practices. The practitioners reject the idea that their work is about negativity or something to fear.

“We are not against religion,” they emphasized. “We are against hate.”

They also point out that people do not have to abandon their religious background to explore spirituality. All three women came from Christian backgrounds, and they believe someone can identify as both Christian and pagan. For them, spirituality is not about choosing one rigid path. Instead, it is about searching, learning and finding what helps a person connect with themselves and the divine.

You need both the light and the dark

Perhaps one of the strongest messages to come from the interview is that healing is not always comfortable. The women don’t promote what they describe as “toxic positivity” the idea that people should simply focus on the good and avoid difficult emotions.

“We need both the light and the dark,” they explained.

A genuine healing journey can require people to confront difficult experiences, emotions and parts of themselves they would rather avoid.

“If you go on a healing journey, then you have to go through the dark to find the light.”

The practitioners describe healing as work. Sometimes that work includes what they jokingly refer to as “homework.” Clients may be encouraged to continue reflecting and working on themselves between sessions. The ultimate goal is not for someone to become dependent on the studio or a practitioner. It is empowerment.

The power is already within you

At the core of Soul Sister’s philosophy is the belief that people already possess the power they need to create change in their lives.

“You have to be willing to go within,” they explained.

For the practitioners, spirituality involves connecting with the individuality and power that already exists within each person. Their work is intended to help people recognize that power and learn how to use it.

“When people find us, they are ready to heal,” they said.

They have noticed that many people seem to discover Soul Sister at exactly the right moment in their lives. People frequently tell them they had no idea the studio existed until they felt drawn to visit. Mischelle experienced this herself.

“I always tell Amy that I had no idea this was even here,” she recalled. “I said, ‘What? There’s tarot there?’ And I came in and found Amy.”

Tarot: more than fortune-telling

For Amy, tarot is not simply about predicting someone’s future.

Card readings can provide perspective, reflection and sometimes a difficult dose of honesty.

Reading for yourself can be challenging because it is easy to interpret the cards according to what you want them to say. Having another person conduct the reading can provide a more objective perspective.

“The other person is going to call you out on it,” Amy explained.

Soul Sister offers different types of tarot and oracle card readings, recognizing that there are many approaches to working with cards.

Amy also teaches tarot to those who want to take their practice further.

For those who are nervous about trying a full reading, her “mini” readings have become particularly popular.

A single card, she explained, can provide a surprising amount of insight.

Reiki, reflexology and energy work

Mischelle’s elemental reflexology is another popular offering.

The practice focuses on the feet while incorporating elemental concepts and energy work. Different points of the feet correspond to different areas of the body, creating an approach that combines physical touch with energetic intention.

She also works with Reiki, essential oils and other techniques.

For someone who isn’t accustomed to thinking about energy, Mischelle said the process can sometimes require a gradual introduction.

But energy is something many people already experience without realizing it.

The women compared it to the feeling of being around a negative person. You can sense the atmosphere or “vibe” of a room or individual even without anyone saying a word.

Sound healing and the power of music

Laura brings a lifetime of experience with music into her healing practice.

As a retired music teacher, she has seen firsthand how deeply music can affect people.

Her work includes tuning forks, sound bowls and other vibrational practices. Some sessions focus on emotional release, while others address energy revitalization.

She also works with what she describes as 38 points in the body where emotions can be stored.

Sound healing can include individual sessions as well as group experiences.

The practitioners believe that vibration can be deeply affecting, even for people who might not think of themselves as particularly interested in energy work.

“Most people don’t realize how healing music is,” Mischelle noted.

Drum circles connect people through rhythm

One of Soul Sister’s most popular community activities is its drum circle. The circles are generally held outdoors when the weather allows and are connected to the seasons and the Wheel of the Year.

Laura’s approach to drumming is heavily influenced by Native American traditions and the idea that the drumbeat represents the heartbeat of Mother Earth. Participants sit in a circle because no one person is considered more important than another. The goal is connection.

Different rhythms can carry different intentions, and participants are guided through rhythms designed around specific themes or purposes. No experience is required and participants do not need to bring their own instruments.

The group incorporates drums and other percussion instruments, allowing participants to follow the rhythm and let themselves become immersed in the experience. Leaving you feeling energized. The practitioners describe the physical sensation of vibration moving through the body and the emotional release that can come from participating in the group.

Community is at the center

While individual healing sessions are an important part of Soul Sister, community may be the studio’s defining characteristic.

The studio follows the Wheel of the Year and gathers for seasonal celebrations and sabbats. Drum circles, classes, workshops and special events provide opportunities for people to meet others who are also exploring spirituality and personal growth.

The women describe the studio as a team effort.

“It wouldn’t be what it is without the people and the teamwork we have here,” they said.

The studio also works to support local artists and creators by providing space for unique products and handmade offerings.

A retail shop with something for everyone

The Soul Sister storefront has grown into an important part of the business.

The shop carries products connected to the studio’s holistic and mystical focus, with options intended for different interests and budgets.

There is also a lending library and the studio accepts donated books.

One particularly fun feature is the tarot-deck “cauldron,” where someone can bring in a tarot deck and exchange it for another deck.

The studio is also expanding its creative side with art therapy, music therapy and crafting stations.

For the Soul Sister team, these offerings all connect.

“Everything works together,” they explained.

The services help people. The products help people. The creative activities help people. And the mystical side of the studio provides another avenue for people who are searching for something beyond conventional approaches.

Upcoming events bring the community together

The studio regularly announces upcoming events through its Facebook page.

The studio hosts larger healing events twice a year, in February and October, that are open to everyone. The 4th annual sweestest day soiree is on October 17th, 12-5pm.

A special event surrounding the movie Practical Magic 2 is also planned, featuring a spell-jar crafting experience and a spell station where participants can create something personalized.

There are also plans for a ghost-hunting event in the historic building. The event, called “Spook and Shop,” will take place during the September harvest full moon.

A place for people who are searching

Perhaps the simplest way to understand Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio is as a place for people who are searching for healing, community, spirituality, creative outlet and a different way to understand themselves.

The women believe more people are becoming open to holistic and spiritual practices because they sense there is something more they want to explore.

They also believe the world is entering a period of significant change; a time when traditional structures may be questioned and people may look for new ways to care for themselves and connect with others.

Whatever someone’s personal beliefs may be, Soul Sister’s message remains consistent: healing is personal, empowerment comes from within and no two people’s paths have to look exactly alike.

“Come to us to heal,” Mischelle said.

For seven years, Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio has been building a community around that simple invitation.

Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio

121 E. Main St.

Woodville, OH

419-356-0011

Website: soulsisterstudio.simdif.com

Facebook: Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio

Instagram: @soul sister healing arts studio