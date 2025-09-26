Something Wicked This Way Comes: The Pale Horse to Open in Downtown Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Downtown Toledo is about to get a chilling new addition, and we mean that in the best way possible. In the building that once housed Jed’s, a dark transformation is underway. Local entrepreneur Jessica Delgado is breathing eerie new life into the space with The Pale Horse, Toledo’s first horror-themed bar — a cocktail lounge that promises gothic elegance with a side of the supernatural.

Inspired by her lifelong love of horror films and gothic aesthetics, Delgado conceived the idea after visiting too many cookie-cutter bars that all seemed to blur together. “I thought, why not do something different—something that reflects my love of horror movies and gothic style?” she explains. That’s when The Pale Horse started to take shape.

A Bar That Feels Like a Story

Delgado wants patrons to feel as if they’ve stepped inside a gothic novel or a classic horror movie. “The goal is for people to feel a calm uneasiness,” she says, “like sitting in a beautiful old house where you can’t quite shake the feeling that someone’s watching from the next room.”

Expect an immersive experience: flickering lanterns, shadowy corners, Victorian decor, dark wood paneling, and cabinets filled with eerie curiosities. It’s a space designed to evoke wonder and unease — without relying on cheap jump scares. Instead, The Pale Horse aims to draw you into an atmospheric world of folklore and cinematic horror, where the real thrill is in the ambiance.

Cocktails with a Curse

Of course, no horror lounge would be complete without sinister sips. The drink menu includes themed cocktails such as Carnival Curse, Redrum, and Nightmare Elixir — each crafted to match the bar’s aesthetic and mood. The kitchen will serve similarly inspired bites, completing the experience.

A Dream Realized

Delgado, who is 36 and running the venture entirely on her own, hopes to open the doors to The Pale Horse within the next couple of months. As anticipation builds, the local community has already begun buzzing about the unique concept — something Toledo hasn’t quite seen before.

“I want guests to feel like they’ve been invited into the world of their favorite horror legends,” she says. “But with a drink in hand and a place to relax.”

Follow If You Dare: Dark Secrets Await at The Pale Horse

Follow The Pale Horse and Jessica Delgado on Facebook and Instagram

visit https://thepalehorsebar.com