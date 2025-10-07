Something Rotten! – A Hilarious Musical Adventure Comes to Monroe

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Get ready to laugh out loud as HappyPlace Productions presents the smash-hit musical Something Rotten!—a side-splitting, song-filled spectacle the whole family will enjoy. This lively, all-ages production hits the stage at the La-Z-Boy Center’s Meyer Theater on the campus of Monroe County Community College for one unforgettable weekend only!

Set in the whimsical world of Elizabethan England, Something Rotten! follows the misadventures of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two struggling playwrights desperate to compete with the rockstar of the Renaissance—none other than William Shakespeare. In their quest to outshine the Bard, the Bottom brothers stumble upon a zany idea: create the world’s very first musical. What follows is a madcap journey filled with outrageous characters, toe-tapping tunes, Renaissance references, and plenty of theatrical chaos.

Whether you’re a Shakespeare lover, a musical theater fan or just in need of a good laugh, Something Rotten! promises to deliver a night of entertainment packed with witty wordplay, clever satire and high-energy performances.

Showtimes:

Friday, October 10 at 7:00pm

Saturday, October 11 at 7:00pm

Sunday, October 12 at 2:00pm

Tickets: $15

Location:

La-Z-Boy Center, Meyer Theater

Monroe County Community College

1555 S. Raisinville Rd., Monroe, MI

For more information and tickets, visit: monroeccc.edu/events/something-rotten-musical

Don’t miss your chance to experience this riotous romp through Renaissance ridiculousness — Something Rotten! is a laugh-a-minute musical comedy that proves sometimes to be ahead of your time, you have to be a little… rotten.