Solemn Ceremony Honors 9/11 Victims And First Responders

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People gathered Friday in Sylvania to pay respects to those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks. The event marked 25 years since that tragedy. They also honored the heroes who rushed in to help them.

The annual observance was held at Toledo Memorial Park and Cemetery, where a monument stands holding a steel beam from the World Trade Center wreckage welded to a crane jib.

American flags lined the site representing the 2,977 people killed that day.

Sylvania Mayor Mark Frye said it is important to not forget about the historic tragedy. “It’s been 25 years and there’s a whole generation that hadn’t been born. There are many people who were alive back then but really don’t remember it. This brings back the focus on the sacrifices that were made and the importance of unity in our country.”

The ceremony included the playing of taps and a 21-gun salute as well as speeches from officials. In addition to two passenger jets flown into the World Trade Center buildings in New York, a hijacked airliner hit the Pentagon while another crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers stormed terrorist pilots in the cockpit.

Police officers, firefighters, members of veterans organizations and elected leaders were in the audience. Many exchanged memories of where they were 25 years ago when news of the attacks first broke.

Randy Roberts, chaplain of the Lucas County Counsel of Ohio said, “I’m also here for healing. There’s a lot of people still suffering and going through grief. We need to recognize that and heal from that and move forward.”