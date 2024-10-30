Sofia Quintero’s Dia De Los Muertos: Celebrating the Day of the Dead

The Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center celebrates Dia De Los Muertos with a dinner and fundraiser. The event, held on Dia De Los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead, Nov. 1, is hosted at the Center at 1225 Broadway in Toledo.

The dinner, featuring authentic Latino cuisine and live music, will be accompanied by shopping opportunities and the viewing of ofrendas (offerings placed on a home altar during traditional Mexican Día de los Muertos celebrations). The ofrendas will be on display for public viewing through Nov. 22 at the Jose Martinez Memorial Galeria. The Art Center is still taking registrations to create altars or ofrendas as memorials for deceased family or friends who have passed away. The altars are typically decorated with items cherished by the deceased before their passing. The altars are meant to comfort and refresh the souls of the deceased, including favorite foods or drinks, pictures and hobby or personal items, the journey from the world of the living.

Celebrating life

The purpose of the Day of the Dead is to celebrate the life that was once shared with loved ones. Schools and other groups are invited to make an appointment to view the altars. The Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center opens its doors to educate and promote the Latino culture with this hands-on experience.

Several experiences are offered by the Center. A general tour, including a walk through the facility and a review of the ofrendas, is available for $6 per guest. For $16 per guest, a 90-minute to two-hour program includes the general tour plus the choice of an additional hands-on craft project for participants to take home or a demonstration in the kitchen. For $22 per guest, there is a four hour experience with the general tour, plus both a hands on craft project and a kitchen demonstration.

The tours are available Monday through Friday and begin at 9 am. For the $6 and $16 experiences, a minimum of 10 participants are required. Groups can sign up on the Center’s website.

Cultural awareness and education

The Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center is a space for local artists and residents to engage with awareness and education about Latino art, heritage and culture. The Center’s Board has a goal to preserve Latino culture and to encourage community involvement through different events and programs, including the Dia De Los Muertos celebration.

The Center has built partnerships with local government along with local and international organizations, educational institutions and individuals to provide opportunities for development and advancement of the community. For more information visit sqacc.org.