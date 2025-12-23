Snow Angels Shoveling Program Helps Keep Toledo Safe This Winter

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

When winter storms blanket Toledo with snow, everyday tasks like walking down the sidewalk or accessing a driveway can become dangerous. The City of Toledo’s Snow Angels Shoveling Program is designed to reduce those risks by pairing residents who need help with neighbors willing to volunteer their time and energy after a snowfall.

What is the snow angels shoveling program?

The Snow Angels Program connects older adults and residents with disabilities to nearby volunteers who assist with snow removal. Volunteers, known as Snow Angels, help clear sidewalks and driveways after significant snowfalls, ensuring safe and accessible pathways throughout Toledo neighborhoods.

By focusing on neighbor-to-neighbor support, the program not only improves winter safety but also strengthens community connections during the coldest months of the year.

Why snow removal matters

Snow-covered sidewalks can create serious hazards for pedestrians and residents with limited mobility. They also impact people who work outdoors during winter weather, including postal carriers, delivery drivers, firefighters, police officers and other emergency responders.

Clearing sidewalks and driveways promptly after a snowfall helps prevent slips and falls, keeps neighborhoods accessible and ensures emergency services can reach homes when needed.

How the matching process works

Residents who need assistance can submit a request through the City of Toledo’s service portal. Once a request is received, the city works to match residents with available volunteers in their neighborhood. Matches are not guaranteed and may occur later in the season as more volunteers sign up. Residents who are matched will be notified by email or phone. To protect privacy, both residents and volunteers remain anonymous to one another throughout the program.

What to expect after a snowfall

Snow Angels shovel after snowfalls of two inches or more and aim to complete snow removal within 24 hours of the storm. This timely response helps ensure safe conditions as quickly as possible following winter weather events.

Currently, more residents are requesting assistance than there are volunteers available, leaving some neighbors waiting to be paired. As additional volunteers register, the city will continue making matches throughout the winter season.

How to become a snow angel

Residents interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up as Snow Angels. Volunteer groups are welcome, and individuals must be 18 years or older or accompanied by an adult. Volunteers are asked to bring and use their own snow removal equipment and should not accept compensation for their service. Apply here.

A simple way to make a big difference

The Snow Angels Shoveling Program is a meaningful way for Toledo residents to support one another during winter weather. Whether by requesting assistance or volunteering to shovel, community members can help keep sidewalks clear, neighbors safe and Toledo moving all season long.