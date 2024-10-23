Sisters of Notre Dame Annual SHINE Women’s Summit

The third annual Sisters of Notre Dame SHINE Women’s Summit will take place on Thursday, Nov. 7 beginning at 4 pm.

The event gathers women of all faiths, ages and backgrounds together to celebrate womanhood.

“Empowering women has been a common thread in our ministries since the Sisters of Notre Dame was founded in 1850,” Sr. Mary Carol Gregory, SND Mission Advancement Advisor said. “As a congregation, SND has always responded to the needs of the times. Positive encouragement of, and among, women is certainly a need right now.”

The theme of this year’s SHINE Women’s Summit is ‘Reach for the Stars,’ and will showcase contributions women have made to the STEM fields.

Attendees will enjoy a keynote conversation with the fist American woman to walk in space and national speaker, Dr. Kathy Sullivan.

The evening will be hosted by Chrys Peterson. Peterson will facilitate a panel discussion with several local woman making a difference in the STEMM field, including Sr. Ethel Parrott, SND, Adrienne Bell of First Solar, Adrienne Taylor from SSOE, DeVon Overton of the United Way of Greater Toledo and Andrea Gwyn from Mercy St. Anne’s.

Five women will also be honored and inducted into the 2024 Cohort of Women Who SHINE during the evening. Honorees include Dr. Shaili Desai with the Toledo Clinic, Dr. Anne Ruch of Compassion Health Toledo, Jennifer Van Horn from Toledo Metroparks, Sloan Eberly Mann with Imagination Station and Dr. Monica Holiday Goodman from the University of Toledo.

A welcome expo and reception will be held at 4 pm prior to the dinner and speaking program beginning at 5pm.

“We hope to fill the room on November 7 with women from all walks of life and create a spirit of encouragement and empowerment,” SND Mission Advancement Director, Kerri Rose-Rochelle said.

Tickets to the event are $50.

For more information, visit sndusa.org/shine-womens-summit.