Sip and Savor: Exploring the Toledo Wine Trail

The Toledo Wine Trail offers a delightful escape for oenophiles and casual drinkers alike. With its charming wine locations, this hidden gem invites you to embark on a sensory journey through lush selections and rich flavors. Toledo City Paper walks you through our top three staff picks from each location, showcasing the standout wines that uncork the magic of Toledo, one sip at a time.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Road

419-866-5007

rosiesitaliangrille.com

Rosie’s Italian Grille boasts traditional Italian recipes fused with Executive Chef Eric Kish’s flare for flavor and creativity. Expect a variety of selections from hand tossed pizza, to fresh fish from Key West, Chicago Stockyard steaks, New Zealand lamb chops and housemade desserts. But Rosie’s expansive bar menu has a comprehensive wine list of house wines, sparkling wines, white, red, and sorted by variety.

Top three TCP staff picks:

Kim Crawford – New Zealand (Sauvignon Blanc) Bottle: $38 Meiomi – Sonoma, California (Pinot Noir) Glass: $10.95 | Bottle: $42 Coastal Vines Chardonnay (House Wine) Glass: $5.95 | Bottle: $23

Rosaria’s On Third Street

135 W. Third St., Perrysburg

567-686-7644

rosariason3rd.com

Rosaria’s on Third Street is an addition to the Rosie’s concept. Rosaria’s expands upon the idea of fine-dining with deep Sicilian roots in pasta and seafood. For a lovely dining experience, visit the comfortable and attractively decorated space. Plus, enjoy the extensive wine list and pair each dish with the perfect glass.

Top three TCP staff picks:

Grayson Cellars – California (Cabernet Sauvignon) Glass: $9 | Bottle: $33 Gateway – Portugal ( Vinho Verde Rosé) Glass: $8 | Bottle: $30 Cuvee Della Contessa “1925” – Prosacco Italy (Prosecco) Glass: $9 | Bottle: $33

Flick’s Package Liquor

3320 Sterns Road

734-854-2000

flicks4fun.com

Flick’s continues its reputation of having a well-stocked selection of specialty liquors and one of the largest beer selections in the Bedford & Lambertville area. Your official party headquarters, Flick’s also carries items like gift baskets and a variety of grocery products. More than just your average liquor store, Flick’s creates lasting memories from gift baskets and party planning to outstanding customer service. In addition to the many alcohol varieties, Flick’s also has a large wine gallery to choose from.

Top three TCP staff picks:

Witches’ Brew Pumpkin Spice – Michigan (Apple Wine) Bottle: $8.99 Two K Farms – Michigan (Bubbly Riesling) Bottle: $19.99 St. Julian Punch – Michigan (Fruit Wine) Bottle: $10.99

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Drive

419-724-2583

mancysbluewater.com

The Mancy name has been synonymous with the promise of quality, honest value, and family since 1921. Restaurant founder Gus Mancy was born and raised on the Isle of Crete, and moved to Toledo in 1916, bringing with him the tradition of cooking with only the freshest and best ingredients. Since then, Mancy’s Restaurant Group has opened several restaurants, including Mancy’s Bluewater Grille. The restaurant acts as Mancy’s seafood mecca, including popular dishes like crab cakes and salmon fried rice that pair beautifully with the extensive wine list.

Top three TCP staff picks:

La Perlina – Puglia, Italy (Moscato) 6 oz glass: $9 | 9 oz glass: $13 | Bottle: $34 Château Marjosse – Bordeaux, France (Merlot) 6 oz glass: $10 | 9 oz glass: $15 | Bottle: $40 La Crema – Monterey, California (Chardonnay) 6 oz glass: $13 | 9 oz glass: $19 | Bottle: $52

Mancy’s Italian/Bottleshop

5453 Monroe Street, Toledo 43623

419-882-9229

mancysitalian.com/toledo-mancy-s-italian-grill-bottle-shop

The Mancy name has been synonymous with the promise of quality, honest value, and family since 1921. Restaurant founder Gus Mancy was born and raised on the Isle of Crete, and moved to Toledo in 1916, bringing with him the tradition of cooking with only the freshest and best ingredients. Since then, Mancy’s Restaurant Group has opened several restaurants, including Mancy’s Italian, home to the Mancy’s Bottleshop. Each Mancy’s location has many varieties of wine to choose from, but the Bottleshop has by far the biggest list, including tastings and bottles to take home with you.

Top three TCP staff picks:

Fattoria Petriolo “René” – Tuscany, Italy (Chianti) 1 glass: $10 | 5 glasses: $27 | 6 glasses: $51 Anno Domini “Sottovoce” – Veneto, Italy (Sauvignon Blanc) 1 glass: $11 | 5 glasses: $30 | 6 glasses: $57 Sean Minor “4B” – California (Cabernet Sauvignon) 1 glass: $11 | 3 glasses: $30 | 6 glasses: $57

Mancy’s Steakhouse

Gus Mancy

953 Phillips Ave.

419-476-4154

mancyssteakhouse.com

The Mancy name has been synonymous with the promise of quality, honest value, and family since 1921. Restaurant founder Gus Mancy was born and raised on the Isle of Crete, and moved to Toledo in 1916, bringing with him the tradition of cooking with only the freshest and best ingredients. Since then, Mancy’s Restaurant Group has opened several restaurants, including Mancy’s Steakhouse, the original Mancy’s restaurant that opened more than 100 years ago. Pair your steak dinner with a nice glass of wine from its expansive collection.

Top three TCP staff picks: