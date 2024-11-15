Shop Christmas Gifts For A Good Cause at Gifting XO Annual Pop Up

The annual Gifting XO Pop-Up will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Toledo.

Shop Christmas items that give back to a good cause at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve from Wednesday, Nov. 13 to Friday, Nov. 15.

“Our main focus is to give back to the girls and boys club” Michael Herbert from Gifting XO told WTOL11.

People can shop for themselves, people on their Christmas list or shop for people who may not be able to afford a Christmas gift this year.

“Our intent is to give them an opportunity, maybe that they couldn’t afford on their own, someone would be kind enough to buy that for them,” Herbert said.

Shop several gift options to check off everyone on your Christmas list, including fashion, home, kitchen, toys and much more.

“This event will benefit our annual trustees Christmas party which is coming up in just a few weeks,” Billy Mann from Boys and Girls Club of Toledo said.

People can also purchase boxes of items to go back to the Boys and Girls Club, which will be used for both future raffle items as well as items for kids in the classroom.

A preview party was held Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5-8 where people could check out the gift options.

Visit the WW Knight Nature Preserve Thursday 10am-8pm or Friday 10am-5pm to shop for Christmas gifts.

For more information visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555034200531.