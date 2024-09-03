September 2024 Calendar

SUNDAY, Sept. 1

[parties & reunions]

Grito Fest 2024 – El Corazon de Mexico with Latins United presents entertainment, food, music, vendors and more. $5, kids under 12 free. 3-11pm. Latino’s, 705 S. St. Clair St. elcorazondemexicodance.com

MONDAY, Sept. 2

[Labor Day, parades]

Toledo Labor Day Parade – Local unions will march through downtown Toledo to celebrate the labor movement. 9am. Downtown Toledo, N. Summit St. and Monroe St. to Summit and Jackson St.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4

[astronomy]

Star Struck: Deep Sky Objects – Discover the stories in the stars as you constellation hop around the night sky with Metroparks naturalists and amateur astronomers John Starr and Jim Gasser and their telescopes. Registration is required. 9:30-10:30pm. Bend View Metropark, 10613 S River Rd., Waterville. metroparkstoledo.com. Free

THURSDAY, Sept. 5

[fundraisers]

Be The Bridge Event 2024 – The Cherry Street Mission Ministries fundraiser Includes live music, grazing stations with local restaurants and a live auction. $100. 5:30-8:30pm. Under the MLK Bridge, 1 Maritime Plaza. cherrystreetmission.org

FRIDAY, Sept. 6

[special interest]

Treasures Unearthed – The Toledo Gem and Rockhound Club’s (TGRC) 53rd annual rock, gem & jewelry show. $6. 10am-6pm. Also on Saturday, Sept. 7, 10am-6pm and Sunday, Sept. 8, 11am-6pm. Wood County Fairgrounds, 13800 West Poe Rd., Bowling Green. rockyreader.com

[festivals & fairs]

52nd Annual Greek American Festival – Enjoy authentic Greek food, dancing, music, shopping, culture and more. $5, children 12 and under free with parent. 11am-10pm. Also on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1-10pm and Sunday, Sept. 8, noon-6pm. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Corner of Summit & Cherry. toledogreekfest.com

[craft beer, parties & reunions]

End Of Summer Party! – Maumee Bay Brewing Company’s End of Summer Party features live music by The Skittle Bots. 7-10pm. Maumee Bay Brewing Co., 27 Broadway St. mbaybrew.com

SATURDAY, Sept. 7

[zoos. first responders]

Day of Honor – The zoo is paying tribute to the men and women who keep us safe all year long by offering free admission for all police, firefighters, EMTs, military personnel and hospital staff, when they show their professional ID or badge. 10am. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

[Oktoberfest]

Oktoberfest 2024 – A Tradition! – The casual fall festival brings German culture to Toledo with folk dancing, traditional music and more. 2-10pm. Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Rd., Oregon. germandancetoledo.com. Free

[festivals & fairs]

Fiesta Toledo – Celebrate Latin American culture, music, food and fun. 1-11pm. Promenade Park, 400 Water St. homeboyshaven.wixsite.com

[jazz]

Vistula Music Jazz Festival – A free music festival hosted by Ostrich Towne, a community space in the Vistula Historic Neighborhood. Featuring Arthur Bishop, Mixed Company Band with Debra G and Ellie Martin & Friends. 4-7pm. Ostrich Towne, Locust and Summit Sts. vistula-music-fest-419.info

SUNDAY, Sept. 8

[markets & shopping]

Finders Keepers – Shop 175 vendors offering locally made products, vintage + new decor, boutiques and food trucks. $5-$15. 10am-4pm. Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. finderskeepersvintagemarket.com

[floristry, picnics]

Pick n’ Picnic Sundays – Make a flower bouquet and enjoy food from local food trucks. $15 for bouquet. 10:30am-7pm. GardenView Flowers, 11160 South River Rd., Grand Rapids. gardenviewweddings.com

[fundraisers]

Sundresses & Big Hats Day Party Fundraiser – The 5th Annual Sundresses and Big Hats Day Party Fundraiser will feature raffles, door prizes, a catered meal and live music from Distant Cousinz. Best dress attire. Tickets available on Eventbrite or Jack’s Men’s Wear (3414 Dorr St #1). $50. 2-4:30pm. Crosby Center at Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr., thesocialbutterflyllc.com

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 11

[kayaking, live music]

Paddle & Groove: Music on the Maumee – Paddle up and enjoy Black Conservancy’s summer music series. Featuring original folk-rock music from Cleveland artists the Ben Gage Band. TIcketed. $15-$45. 5:30-7:30pm. International Park, Rails To Trails Next To Maumee River. blackswamp.org

[architecture, learning]

Downtown Sylvania Architecture Brew Tour – Assoc. architect Lyndsey Stough leads an informative walk through downtown Sylvania. The tour takes place in a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA). Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $30. Thursday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 15 at 6pm. Maplewood Square Park, 6616 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania

THURSDAY, Sept. 12

[civic benefit]

SAME Table Toledo Annual Celebration 2024 – SAME Table is the annual celebration of SAME Café Toledo where all are welcome to gather at the table as donors, volunteers and friends to celebrate creating community. $0-$75. 5:30-8:30pm. One Seagate. samecafetoledo.org

[author events]

Authors! with Madeline Martin – The Toledo Public LIbrary hosts Authors! with Madeline Martin, a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction and romance. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $16. 7-8:30pm. Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St. toledolibrary.org

FRIDAY, Sept. 13

[film]

50 Hour Film Challenge – The 50 Hour Challenge is a chance for amateur through professional filmmakers to practice their skills. Teams will meet to determine plans for the challenge. Registration is on Eventbrite. $50-$60. 6-7pm. Sodbuster Bar, 5758 Main St. #6, Sylvania

SATURDAY, Sept. 14

[classic cars, fundraisers]

Rosary Care Center Car-nival – A fundraiser to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association Walk To End Alzheimer’s with everything from one-of-a-kind to classic cars. 10am-2pm. Lourdes University Franciscan Center Parking Lot, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

[art museums, parties & reunions]

TMA Block Party – This FREE event welcomes the whole family to enjoy live performances, local food vendors and engaging art-making activities. 4-7pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

[markets & shopping]

Toledo Night Market – The evening open-air market features 85+ Artisans & small businesses, food trucks, craft drinks and live music. $5. Toledo Farmers’ Market, 525 Market St. toledonightmarket.com

[outdoor recreation]

Glass City GLOWtacular – Light up the night with glow skating, rock climbing, mountain biking, paddling and more at this family-friendly event. 7-10pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. metroparktoledo.com

SUNDAY, Sept. 15

[film, history]

An Afternoon at the Silent Movies – Enjoy the 1924 silent film Our Hospitality starring Buster Keaton accompanied by pianist Stephen J Warner. Reservations are requested at [email protected]. 4-7pm. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 428 N. Erie St. heartgalleryandstudios.com

[performing arts]

Off The Top Rope! A Witty Wrestling Event – The Ottawa Tavern & Dotty Dart presents live performances from award-winning burlesque artists. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $10. 5pm. Ottawa Tavern, 1817 Adams St.

[stand up]

Joe Gatto: Let’s Get Into It – The comedian best known from the hit TV shows Impractical Jokers and The Misery Index will bring all new material to Toledo. $39.75-$99.75. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., stranahantheater.com

TUESDAY, Sept. 17

[gardening, learning]

Seed Saving in Your Vegetable Garden – Discover tips and tricks to saving seeds from your own garden and join 577 Horticulturist Samantha Day for a walk around the grounds to harvest seeds from common vegetables and flowers. $30. 6-7:30. The 577 Foundation

577 E Front St. Perrysburg. 577foundation.org

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 18

[history]

Bad Guys, Bootleggers & Bank Robbers – WGTE and Heritage Sylvania explore Toledo & Sylvania’s illustrious gang history in the Prohibition Era. $10.25. 7-11pm. Olander Park’s Nederhouser Community Hall, 6930 W. Sylvania Ave., Sylvania. starlitetheatergroup.org

THURSDAY, Sept. 19

[outdoor concerts]

Music at the Museum – Food trucks, lawn games and live music from GRUBS, Trip-Lettes and Corduroy Road. 6pm. Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green. woodcountyhistory.org. Free

FRIDAY, Sept. 20

[fundraisers, lunch]

Empty Bowls 2024 – Select from an assortment of handmade bowls courtesy of the Toledo Potters Guild. You’ll have your choice of delicious soup from some of the area’s best restaurants, homemade bread, and more. Proceeds benefit Food for Thought. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $35. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr. feedtoledo.org

[author events]

Authors! with Eve – After making unrivaled waves in the world of hip-hop and music, and trailblazing moments in TV/film and fashion, Eve now looks back on her groundbreaking career. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $30. 7-8pm. Bowsher High School, 2200 Arlington Ave. toledolibrary.org

[concerts, country]

Always Loretta – Always Loretta brings classic country to the stage with this Loretta Lynn Family-authorized and approved tribute. $29-$59. 8pm. Valentine Theatre, 410 N Superior St. valentinetheatre.com

[comedy, stand up]

Officer Eudy- Live Comedy – The small-town police officer turned TikTok star brings his witty observations of everyday life to Toledo. $25-$75. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. maumeeindoor.com

[film, orchestra]

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in Concert – CineConcerts brings the beloved film to life with a live symphony orchestra performing John Williams` iconic score. $35-$95. 7:30pm.. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

[markets & shopping]

Old West End Autumn Market – The market will feature local vendors, live music and food trucks. 10am-5pm. Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum, 2501 Robinwood Blvd. toledooldwestend.com

[festivals & fairs]

2nd Annual Honey Fest – The Oregon festival returns with local honey vendors, food trucks, honey-themed contests, fun activities for the kids and more. 10am-5pm. 5401 Starr Ave. Ext, Oregon. embchamber.org

[festivals & street fairs, classic cars]

Davis-Besse Community Day and Car Show – Learn more about how the Davis-Besse powers Northwest Ohio from the nuclear plant while viewing hundreds of antique and custom cars. 9am-3pm. Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant, 5501 N. State Route 2, Oak Harbor. vistracorp.com

[outdoor concerts, fundraisers]

419 Music Fest – A fully loaded lineup of local bands, delicious food trucks and tasty beer supporting the Springfield Twp and Sylvania Twp firefighters HERO program and Butch Rahe family. Noon-11pm. Homecoming Park, 7807 Angola Rd., Holland. 419musicfest.com

[markets & shopping]

The Village @ Night – In partnership with Tree City Market, join Heritage Sylvania in the village for a night of shopping, music, food and fun. 2-10pm. Sylvania Historical Village, 5717 N. Main St., Sylvania. heritagesylvania.org

SUNDAY, Sept. 22

[psychic arts]

Celebrate the Senses Psychic/Healing Event – Psychics, reiki, astrologers, vendors and more. $7 admission. 9:30am-4:30pm. The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee. janetamid.com

[bridal]

Ohio Bridal & Wedding Expo – Carefully selected experts are ready to offer advice in creating timeless memories for your perfect wedding. 1-5pm. Glass City Center, 401 Jefferson Ave. bridalshowsoh-sg.com

[Oktoberfest, choral]

Oktoberfest presented by whateverandevermen. – Zicke zacke, zicke zacke, hoi, hoi. hoi! Join whateverandeveramen. for an evening of traditional Oktoberfest music, drinking songs and beer. $20. Earnest Brew Works Downtown, 25 S. St. Clair St., whateverchoir.org

[hiking]

Fall Equinox Hike – Watch the sunset on the equinox and hike through nature as day fades to night on this special day with equal parts day and night. End your hike with a campfire and a baked apple campfire treat. Registration is required. $6. 7-8:30pm. Pearson Metropark, 761 Lallendorf Rd, Oregon. metroparkstoledo.com

THURSDAY, Sept. 26

[networking, entrepreneurship]

September Networking Night – Are you an entrepreneur ready to take your startup to the next level? Join The University of Toledo Business Incubator at the Nitschke Technology Commercialization Complex for an evening of networking and collaboration with fellow tech enthusiasts. Register on Eventbrite. 5:30-8pm. The University of Toledo Business Incubator – Nitschke Technology Commercialization Complex, 1510 N. Westwood Ave.

[performing arts]

The Life and Music of George Michael – The Life and Music of George Michael chronicles the amazing journey of George Michael’s early music from Wham to his illustrious solo career. $29.50-$209.50. 8pm. Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. stranahantheater.com

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

[fundraisers]

Butterflies 15 “New Beginnings” 6th Annual Fundraiser – Help trafficking survivors with information, dinner, an auction and more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. $35-$40. 6-8:30pm. Glass City Pavillion, Glass City Metropark, 1001 Front St. butterflies15.org

[film]

Maumee Film Festival 2024 – Reconnect, reflect and revel in the transformative power of storytelling. 6pm. Also on Saturday, Sept. 28, noon and Sunday, Sept. 29, noon. Maumee Indoor Theater, 601 Conant St., Maumee. maumeeindoor.com

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

[festivals & street fairs]

Roche de Boeuf Festival – The annual festival features a parade, vendors, kids activities and more. 10am. Downtown Waterville, Anthony Wayne Trl, Waterville. watervillechamber.com

[cats]

Finch & Felines – Book + Cat Lovers Event – Join 419 Orphan Kitten Club and Finch & Fern, for a Book and Cat lovers event! Learn about Toledo’s newest kitten-centric cat rescue, meet and apply to adopt some adorable kittens, donate new and used pet supplies, pick up some cute cat merch and browse for your new favorite book. Noon-3pm. 5642 Main St, Sylvania. @419orphankittenclub

[festivals & fairs]

Hispanic Heritage Festival – Join La Familia Mancha Entertainment, LLC and the Village of Gibsonburg for the Hispanic Heritage Festival featuring live music, dance, food and more. $5-$240. 2-11:30pm. Williams Park, 410 E. Stone Rd., Gibsonburg. @LaFamiliaManchaEntertainment_

SUNDAY, Sept. 29

[glass art]

Glass Harvest – Shop and admire a stunning collection of hand-blown glass pumpkins, each created by the talented studio artists in the Glass Pavilion. 11am-5pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org