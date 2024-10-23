Semifinalists Named For Toledo Flag Design Competition

Ten semi-finalists have been for the Toledo flag design competition.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo announced the finalists in a press release just over two years after the city announced it was considering changing the current flag design.

Toledo residents had the opportunity to submit feedback on the flag designs to help aid the Design Review Board in making the selection of the final three flag designs.

“This initiative aims to engage the community in reimagining the city’s visual identity and unify residents around a new flag design that reflects Toledo’s spirit and values,” the Arts Commission wrote on the website.

The ten finalist flags are available to view on the Arts Commission website.

Public feedback on the designs closed Oct. 4.

The three finalists will recieve cash prizes for their flag designs. Second and third place will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The first-place winner will receive a $3,000 cash prize.

The new flag will be unveiled on Jan. 7, 2025, Toledo’s 188th birthday.

For more information on the City of Toledo and Arts Commission flag design competition, visit theartscommission.org/public-art/toledo-flag.