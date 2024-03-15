Second Annual Community Walk for Safety Awareness

Pedestrian Safety Week is here for the second time on March 11 to March 15. Pedestrian Safety Week is an annual event in Ottawa Hills, dedicated to promoting pedestrian safety and educating residents about the importance of sharing the road safely with vehicles.

The week will feature daily reminders on various safety practices, including walking or cycling with traffic, wearing reflective clothing, and adhering to traffic signs and signals. There is also a focus on eliminating distracted driving, especially with the new distracted driving law in effect.

Something to look out for during the week is The Village Stroll, scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, at 7pm. This one-mile family walk will start at the high school flagpole and is open to all. Participants are encouraged to wear bright and reflective clothing to emphasize the importance of being visible, especially at night.

“I truly hope that this week reminds everyone to think about their actions when they are using the roadways—whether walking, driving, or cycling. I also hope it gives families an opportunity to discuss cell phone use when driving. Adults need to be reminded that hands-free is the law. Kids need to be reminded that any use of a device while driving is restricted,” said Lori Dixon, coordinator of Pedestrian Safety Week for the Village.

For any questions, contact Kimberly Feldkamp at kimberly@threadgroup.com or 513-543-4112.