ScamGuard: How the BBB is Protecting Seniors from Modern Scams

Scams are becoming more sophisticated every day, and unfortunately, older adults are often the primary targets. That’s why the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Northwest and West Central Ohio and Southeast Michigan launched ScamGuard—a program designed to educate and protect seniors from fraud and deception.

Pamela Rybka, the Senior ScamGuard Program Director, recently shared some of the most common scams affecting our community today.

What is ScamGuard?

“ScamGuard started about three years ago at a wellness fair held at a senior center,” says Rybka. “Since then, we’ve taken the program on the road—visiting churches, clubs, and anywhere our older population gathers.”

The goal? To educate older adults about current scams and give them the tools to recognize and avoid becoming victims.

“This isn’t just about handing out brochures,” Rybka explains. “It’s about empowering people with knowledge and giving them the confidence to say no.”

Common Scams Targeting Seniors Today

Here are some of the top scams Pamela and the BBB are warning people about:

Telephone & Tech Support Scams These are unsolicited calls from people pretending to be from Microsoft, Amazon, or a bank. They ask for money or access to your computer. Pamela’s advice: “Always block and delete. Never give out private information. If someone asks, ‘Is this [your name]?’—respond with, ‘Who’s asking?’”

Gift Card Scams Scammers tamper with gift cards in stores, altering the numbers so when you load money on them, it goes to the scammer. Tip: Check the packaging and card for signs of tampering before purchasing.

Internet & Website Imposters Some websites are look-alikes of real sites and can be nearly impossible to tell apart. These often ask for personal information. Warning: Legitimate websites won’t ask for your Social Security number or bank info unnecessarily. When in doubt, call the company directly.

Fake Charities Not all donation requests are real. Scammers create phony charities to steal money. Rybka suggests: Use Charity Navigator or visit your local library to research charities. “Just because someone sends you something free doesn’t mean you owe them a donation.”

Grandparent Scams One of the most heartbreaking, this scam involves a fake phone call claiming a grandchild is in trouble and needs money—usually via a gift card or wire transfer. Reminder: Always double-check with family members before sending any money.

Free Trial Offer Scams You sign up for a “free trial,” and suddenly you’re being charged monthly. These offers often hide terms in the fine print. Rule of thumb: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Sweepstakes & Lottery Scams Legitimate sweepstakes do not require payment or personal info to claim a prize. Pamela notes: “If you have to pay to win, it’s not a real lottery.”

Catfishing & Online Dating Scams Scammers pose as romantic interests online to manipulate older adults into sending money. Advice: Be cautious with online relationships—never send money to someone you haven’t met in person.

Caller ID & AI Voice Scams Scammers can spoof familiar phone numbers or even mimic voices using AI technology. Pamela’s advice: “Caller ID is worthless now. If you don’t recognize the number, block and delete.”



Final Words from Pamela Rybka

“When in doubt, trust your gut,” says Rybka. “If something feels off, it probably is. And remember, you can always call us—we’re here to help.”

The BBB is not just for businesses. Through programs like ScamGuard, Youth Ethics, and Veterans Affairs, the organization is committed to serving everyone in the community.

Contact the Better Business Bureau:

Better Business Bureau of Northwest and West Central Ohio & Southeast Michigan

7668 King’s Pointe Rd, Toledo, OH 43613

419-578-6000

www.bbb.org