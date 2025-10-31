Satrangi Boutique: A Passport to India in Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

A Splash of Culture and Color

Walking into Satrangi Boutique feels like stepping into another world—one filled with rich fabrics, dazzling colors, and the warmth of Indian culture. Its name, Satrangi, means “seven colors” in Hindi, and for owner Ila Ravi Shankar, it symbolizes everything her boutique stands for: creativity, connection, and celebration.

“Satrangi is more than just a name,” Shankar says. “It’s a celebration of culture, creativity, and connection. I want people to feel like they’re visiting India without needing a visa or passport, while discovering outfits and experiences they can’t get anywhere else.”

Fashion With a Story

Every piece in the boutique has a story. From elegant sarees and ornate lehengas to men’s sherwanis, Indo-Western fusion wear, and children’s festive outfits, the racks are filled with designs you won’t find anywhere else in the region.

“Every outfit is either designed by me or personally curated by me,” Shankar explains. “I often work directly with artisans and small workshops so the designs stay exclusive to Satrangi.”

Her philosophy is simple: clothing isn’t just fabric—it’s identity. “I’ve always believed clothing is a story you wear,” she says.

Reinvention at Fallen Timbers

Satrangi once called Perrysburg home, but when the pandemic forced that location to close, Shankar didn’t stop dreaming. Instead, she set her sights on something bigger. Today, Satrangi thrives at The Shops at Fallen Timbers in Maumee, where it stands as both a fashion destination and cultural hub.

“The closure of my first store pushed me to dream bigger,” Shankar says. “Here at Fallen Timbers, I’ve been able to combine my boutique with The SPACE, my event venue. It’s a place where people can shop, celebrate, and connect all under one roof.”

The SPACE: More Than a Venue

The SPACE—an acronym for Style, Party, Art, Creativity, and Entertainment—is the boutique’s sister concept, and it’s buzzing with activity. From cultural celebrations and baby showers to henna workshops, dance classes, networking events, and celebrity meet-and-greets, The SPACE is where Toledo comes to celebrate.

“The idea grew out of the challenges I faced finding venues that allowed authentic Indian food and cultural elements,” Shankar says. “Now, I have a place where culture and creativity flow freely.”

The SPACE and the boutique complement each other naturally. Guests attending an event often wander into the boutique, while shoppers discover they can book the venue for private fashion shows, shopping parties or cultural celebrations.

Crossing Cultures

What makes Satrangi remarkable is its reach. Customers travel from Cleveland, Columbus, and Michigan just to shop the collection. Locally, Shankar sees a mix of South Asian clients seeking authentic attire and non-Indian customers eager to experience something new.

“Most of my regular customers are non-Indians, which I find incredibly special because it shows how fashion can cross cultural lines,” Shankar says.

The response from the Toledo community has been equally enthusiastic. “People are excited to see something fresh and vibrant keeping the mall alive,” she adds.

Always Something New

Satrangi isn’t static. Each season brings new collections, collaborations with local artists and designers, and cultural events that invite the community to experience Indian traditions firsthand. Shankar also runs Fifth Season Weddings & Events, which creates showstopping décor like pani puri fountains, themed installations, and fruit art for weddings and celebrations.

A One-Woman Mission

For Shankar, Satrangi is more than a business—it’s a mission. “This isn’t just a store,” she says. “It’s a one-woman mission. I embraced Toledo as my home and rebuilt everything I left behind in India right here—not just for me but for everyone.”

Her dream is simple yet powerful: “I want Satrangi to be a true ‘visit to India without visa or passport’ destination, a place where people come for the clothing, stay for the culture, and leave with unforgettable memories.”

Visit Satrangi Boutique

Ready for your passport-free trip to India? Satrangi Boutique is located at The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main Street #415, Maumee, OH 43537.