Ryan Dunlap Releases New Album

Perrysburg’s own, recording artist Ryan Dunlap released his latest album, Between Now and Yesterday today.

The album features eight original songs and is available to stream on digital music platforms and to purchase at area record shops including Culture Clash Records and Allied Record Exchange.

Dunlap has been in the music industry for over 10 years and has recently been making his music his number one priority. His previous albums had musical influences from his favorite artists, such as Dave Matthews, John Mayer and Ryan Adams. However, this album takes on a new tone.

“This record is a lot different for me personally, in part because of the time and money we spent on it, but almost because these songs are a lot more connected to me. These are more about what I was feeling and who I am,” Dunlap told The Mirror.

Dunlap collaborated with Russ Thompson and Jonathan Rutter on the album, recording it at Firefly Studios. According to Dunlap, this album encompasses who he and his sound is.

Dunlap also explained how important it is for the community to support local artists trying to find their way in the industry.

“At one point in time, everybody’s favorite artist was playing somewhere small, just trying to make it. I just want people to give the album a chance. You won’t know if something is good, great or awful if you don’t take the time and just press play, just give it a listen,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap performs around the Toledo area almost every weekend. See Dunlap live, Jan. 19 at Six Fifths Distilling in Perrysburg from 7 pm to 10pm or tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 20 at 3 Cheers 2nd Edition in Walbridge from 9 pm to midnight.

For more information on Ryan Dunlap and updates on music and performances, visit https://www.facebook.com/RyanDunlapMusic.