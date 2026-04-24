Rosy Glow Wellness Offers Whole Body Support Through Aromatherapy

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As a certified clinical aromatherapist of over 13 years, it was Margo Hertzfeld’s passion for essential oils that led her to the launch of Rosy Glow Wellness Therapies. Inspired by her own experience and knowledge, she now aims to educate and guide her customers through the world of holistic aromatherapy other natural wellness therapies.

Following inspiration from motherhood

Hertzfeld’s entry into the world of clinical aromatherapy came in a roundabout way during her first pregnancy a little over a decade ago.

“When I became a mom for the first time in 2005, I became keenly aware of how what we put on our skin is just important as what we put in our bodies, especially when we are pregnant,” she said.

Hertzfeld spent time researching the best way to nourish her body and skin during pregnancy — although she explained that 20 years ago, that information was much harder to access. Instead of waiting to find the relief she needed, she put her research to use.

“Armed with that knowledge, I decided to launch a concise line of personal care products for new moms,” she said. “The mission was to give them easy and natural self-care fixes like an eye cream that had a touch of crushed pearl to give you a glow.”

Hertzfeld’s original product line, Rosy Glow Beauty, was created with the needs of new moms in mind, blending aromatherapy into natural body and skincare products.

Rebranding with a new purpose

Having worked closely with chemists to develop her line of personal care products, Hertzfeld said she became fascinated by the versatility of essential oils. Sadly, the closure of the Rosy Glow Beauty line during the recession meant having to pivot — so she made the choice to pursue her passion for aromatherapy.

Looking to expand her education further, Hertzfeld completed a level I in aromatherapy with instructors Jade Shutes and David Crow, two prominent names in the world of holistic health and aromatherapy.

“That experience changed my life, and I immediately continued on to complete a certification in clinical aromatherapy and launch my aromatherapy practice Rosy Glow Aromatherapy,” she said.

Offering holistic wellness solutions

Rosy Glow Aromatherapy was only the beginning of Hertzfeld’s vision, as she quickly expanded into a new brand that encompassed everything she wanted to offer: Rosy Glow Wellness Therapies.

According to the website, Rosy Glow Wellness Therapies offers a variety of holistic services and products.

“Rosy Glow Wellness evolved from Rosy Glow Aromatherapy from three additions: adding reflexology service (which can include aromatherapy application), flower essence consultation and then my newly launched product line,” she said.

Hertzfeld has carefully developed each product in the Rosy Glow Wellness Therapies line with past client needs in mind — targeting everything from bug bites to sleep troubles and beyond. “Each product has a story of not just providing a natural solution to the client but to many others,” she said.

Some of Hertzfeld’s products are still targeted towards new moms, like the “A Moment For Mom” bundle, which features a facial serum, cooling balm and an anti-anxiety blend. Other products, such as “The Night Ritual Gift Set” and “The Wellness Kit”, to name a few, aim to target different health needs.

As a practitioner, Hertzfeld’s goal is to make aromatherapy as accessible as possible. Through Rosy Glow Wellness Therapies, she aims to educate people not only on how to shop for quality essential oils and essential oil products, but also how to safely use them.

“In my opinion, aromatherapy should not be cost-prohibitive or cause any negative side effects,” she said.

Shop the Rosy Glow Wellness Therapies line online or in-person at Sophia Lustig, located at 126 Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg, OH or book a service with Hertzfeld directly at The Spine and Movement Center, located at 6904 Spring Valley Drive, Suite 307, Holland. rosyglowwellness.com.