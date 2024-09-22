River East Mural Festival Transforms East Side of Toledo

Watch as River East Gallery transforms the streets of the East Side of Toledo during the River East Mural and Arts Festival.

The festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 28, 12pm-12am, at 601 Main St.

River East Mural Fest is the first ever free festival of its kind in Toledo. Fest attendees can expect live music, vendors and food trucks and of course, a live mural painting during the all-day festival.

Festival attendees can watch as both local and national muralists paint the exterior of various businesses in the East Side of Toledo.

River East Gallery will also be holding a group exhibit at the gallery during the festival.

“We plan to take over the entire area of 6th and Main Street in East Toledo from 12pm-12am, along with curating a group show at the gallery,” River East Gallery wrote on the Facebook event page. “So far, we have gained permission to paint multiple new walls along Main St. thanks to generous business owners in the area.”

The River East Mural Fest has a goal of transforming the East Side of Toledo to a lively area of bright colors and creativity.

“This exciting festival aims to revitalize the area, turning forgotten walls into canvases of artistic expression that not only beautify the city but also foster a renewed sense of community pride and engagement,” River East Gallery wrote. “By celebrating our creative community, the River East Mural Fest hopes to spark a renewed sense of pride and unity in the heart of East Toledo.”

For more information on the free River East Mural and Art Festival, visit facebook.com/events/1672707536864712.