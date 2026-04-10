Restore the Block: How One Toledo Initiative Is Reviving Neglected Properties and Rebuilding Community

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A local initiative called Restore the Block is tackling neglected properties and reconnecting neighbors along the way.

The quiet weight of neglect

Some houses don’t just sit empty.

They linger.

They become quiet landmarks of neglect. The broken windows everyone notices but eventually stops mentioning, the vines slowly swallowing brick, the yard that grows a little wilder every year. People drive past them every day in Toledo, sometimes wondering who once lived there, sometimes just hoping someone eventually does something about it.

Deciding to act

Jon Torres decided to be that someone.

Through his grassroots effort, Restore the Block, Torres spends his days doing work most people only talk about. Hauling debris, cutting through overgrowth and reclaiming forgotten spaces one property at a time.

An unofficial mission

What makes the effort even more unusual is that none of it is part of an official program. Torres works on these properties in his own free time, often more than 30 hours a week, using tools and dumpsters that have either been donated by supporters or funded through a community GoFundMe effort.

At this point, Restore the Block has become something of an unexpected hobby. One that just happens to leave entire yards transformed in its wake.

“I got tired of seeing places like this sit untouched,” he said. “You can’t always wait for someone else to come fix it. Sometimes you just have to start.”

The reality behind the cleanup

From a distance the work might look simple. A rake dragging through years of leaves. Branches piling beside a dumpster. The slow rhythm of clearing space where chaos once lived. But up close, the cleanup reveals something deeper.

“This is like 30 years of neglect,” Torres said.

A citywide pattern

Across Toledo, many vacant properties sit in a cycle of neglect, where responsibility is often unclear and maintenance falls through the cracks.

“Sometimes you’ll see trees trimmed but the branches are still sitting there,” he said. “Or houses that have been sitting for years and the yards just keep getting worse. The neighborhood is the one living with it.”

Understanding the people behind the properties

But what he’s come to understand is that the story behind those neighborhoods is often misunderstood.

“A lot of these people are living on modest means,” he said. “Their days are consumed with the essentials. Food, rent, raising kids or grandkids. There isn’t always energy left over.”

He paused before adding something that reframes the entire narrative.

“It’s not that people don’t care. It’s that they need help.”

When age becomes a factor

In many cases, he says, age plays a role as well.

“A lot of it comes down to people getting older… their ability to maintain property becomes compromised.”

Restoring more than land

At one recently tackled property, the yard had turned into a maze of fallen branches, broken concrete and scattered garbage. After hours of clearing and hauling, the space begins to breathe again. Open ground where debris once piled. Brush stacked neatly for removal. The faint outline of a yard neighbors haven’t seen in years.

But the restoration happening on these blocks isn’t just physical.

It’s human.

“People deserve to live in clean neighborhoods like everyone else,” Torres said.

The neighbors who stay

While working, Torres often finds himself surrounded by neighbors curious about the cleanup. Some stop to share memories of the property. Others simply want to thank him for the effort.

On one recent afternoon, a small group approached the freshly cleared yard carrying plastic bowls and bags of cat food. It was part of a routine they’ve kept for years.

“They come every day,” one neighbor explained, pouring food for the stray cats gathering around the property. “Rain or shine. Around 4:30.”

Another resident began calling the cats by name as they wandered toward the bowls, moving through the newly cleared space as if nothing about their daily ritual had changed.

“You can learn a lot about the history of a neighborhood from the locals,” Torres said. “Even if there’s only one maintained property left.”

In that moment, it becomes clear that even places that look abandoned rarely are.

Life continues there quietly. In routines. In stories. In neighbors who still care enough to show up every day.

Listening as part of the work

Rather than interrupting those moments, Torres listens.

“The best interactions were never filmed,” he said. “I was always halfway through a conversation before I realized it. But those stories… those stories are in my soul.”

For Torres, those interactions are part of the mission.

“It’s not just about cleaning things up,” he said. “It’s about showing people their block matters.”

Growing attention across Toledo

As Restore the Block continues gaining attention online, more residents across Toledo have started following the effort and sharing updates about neglected properties in their own neighborhoods.

That growing attention hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“By cleaning up lots in the heart of the city, Restore the Block is bringing some pride back to our streets,” said Lindsay Webb. “My hope is that the neighbors and businesses who’ve benefitted from his work will step up, keep it clean, and keep it going. Like Margaret Mead said, ‘never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world,’ Restore the Block is proof of that happening right here at home.”

What began as one person picking up tools has grown into something larger.

“I just hope people feel something when they drive by,” Torres said. “Hope… that change can become permanent.”

Where change begins

Sometimes it begins with someone standing in front of an abandoned house, looking past the broken windows and overgrown yard, and deciding the story of that block isn’t finished yet.

Sometimes it begins with a rake, a dumpster, and the simple belief that a neighborhood deserves better.

One cleared yard at a time.

For more information visit their website or facebook.