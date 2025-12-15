Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Why add to the holiday stress with planning, cooking and cleaning up a meal? We’ve found all the local restaurants open Christmas day to lessen the pressure on your holiday.

Open from 12pm-7pm for Mediterranean eats. Enjoy classic Mediterranean dishes without having to cook on Christmas Day. 5127 Main St, Sylvania. 419-517-9999.

Enjoy a delicious meal and cocktail at Bar Louie. Open from 3pm-10pm Christmas day. 4105 Levis Commons Blvd. 567-331-7700.

Enjoy a complimentary Christmas dinner with Georgjz419 from 4-9pm. Adams St. 419-407-5433.

Skip making breakfast at home and enjoy a delicious meal from iHop. Open for breakfast and lunch on Christmas Day. 7am-6pm 4045 Talmadge Road. 419-474-6701. 8am-6pm 6535 Airport Highway. 419-868-9831.

Enjoy a Christmas feast prepared by Maumee Bay Brewing Company from 4-6:30pm seating and by reservations only. Adults $34. 27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302.

Open from 11am-6pm on Christmas Day. 4990 Monroe St. 419-473-3135.

Open all day from 9am-10pm on Christmas Day. Come for breakfast, lunch or dinner and enjoy your favorite Mediterranean dish at Rumors. 5305 Monroe St. 419-841-4529

Enjoy a delicious meal and a craft beer at The Village Idiot on Christmas Day. Opening at 3pm. 309 Conant St, Maumee. 419-893-7281.

Reservations are booking quickly for Whitehouse Inn’s dinner service 2-8pm. Book soon to feast without the planning, cooking and cleaning. 10835 Waterville St, Whitehouse. 419-877-1180.

Opens at 4pm with full menu available. Come and relax and eat pizza, burgers, and other casual fare. 6725 Central Ave. 419-863-2297.

Opens from 1:30-5pm. 1641 W Sylvania Ave. Cash only.

Enjoy a delicious potluck dinner at the Kickstand Saloon 2045 W Alexis Rd. Open at 5pm.