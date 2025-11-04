Rep. Marcy Kaptur Responds to White House Memorandum Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

This Memorandum was sent to the public from the White House Office of Communications on October 1, 2025. After reviewing the Memorandum (see below), the Toledo City Paper solicited feedback from longtime incumbent U S Congressperson Marcy Kaptur from Northwest Ohio We received the responses below from Rep. Kaptur and we are posting this now, again, as the shutdown of the Federal government continues due to the inability of the US Congress to reach a compromise or foster an agreement to pass a federal budget. These pieces outline the issues, with comments containing opposing views.

We urge our readers to take the opportunity to review both documents to become further informed and to allow yourself to make an educated decision concerning your perspective and viewpoint on the legislation.

Read the Memorandum: whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/WFTCA-Illegal-Immigrant-Healthcare-Memo-FINAL.pdf

Marcy Kaptur Response:

Despite controlling both chambers of the United States Congress – both the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as the White House – Republicans seek to shift blame for the government shutdown onto the opposition. This shutdown is a cruel creation of their own making, and Americans are smart enough to see through the fog of misinformation.

Instead of coming to Washington, DC to do the hard work of government, the GOP head out of town and pile on lies, all while the Trump administration gleefully cancels economic development infrastructure projects across the nation. A memorandum published on the White House’s website claims Democrats seek to fund healthcare for immigrants here unlawfully, but the law on this is clear – undocumented immigrants do not qualify for Medicaid coverage or Affordable Care Act subsidies, and without action, health premiums for all Americans are at risk of serious increases at a time our families can least afford it.

I wish to present several lies being spread by my Republican colleagues about this shutdown and show you the truth, which is that I am working to protect healthcare for the American people. My strong preference is that this work be done on a bipartisan basis – our constituents deserve real solutions.

MYTH – The Continuing Resolution will subsidize Medicaid health insurance for undocumented immigrants

TRUTH – Undocumented immigrants are already explicitly ineligible for Medicaid under current law

In reality, Medicaid benefits are not available for immigrants who are in the country unlawfully. Current US Statute does not fund healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

However, hospitals cannot prevent people from accessing health care, so they are reimbursed by Emergency Medicaid, when a patient cannot pay and does not have health insurance. Emergency Medicaid made up less than 1% of total Medicaid spending in fiscal year 2023.

Emergency Medicaid is temporary and only covers lifesaving services for anyone. Doctors should not be put in the position of determining immigration status for those needing critical care. (add that somewhere?)

MYTH – Democrats are refusing to work with Republicans to pass a Continuing Resolution

TRUTH – Democrats have been trying to work on bipartisan basis for months with Republicans

Democrats have been trying to negotiate on a bipartisan basis for months with Republicans. Republicans have been absent and ignored calls for talks. This is not normal.

MYTH – Republicans are strengthening the healthcare system for the most vulnerable Americans

TRUTH – 5 million people, including 427,000 Ohioans, across our country will lose access to health care next year when the ACA Marketplace tax credits expire because of this Administration’s and GOP Efforts

23 million Americans have health insurance coverage through the ACA Marketplace and 21 million of them depend on these tax credits to pay for their health insurance premiums. The extension of these tax credits now has bipartisan support through H.R. 5145 – The Bipartisan Premium Tax Credit Extension Act, of which I am a cosponsor, but the vast majority of Republicans have made no effort to extend these vital credits. Republicans who oppose the extension of the tax credits have not offered another solution to continue to provide 21 million Americans with health insurance. Without these tax credits the average family of four in our region of Northwest Ohio will see their health insurance premiums rise by 217% or over $2,500.

Health costs won’t just rise for those who utilize the ACA Marketplace, employers are estimating health insurance plans to increase by nearly 9% on average.

Republicans are risking health insurance, access and affordability of care for everyone. When people lose their health insurance, they are less likely to seek care. Waiting until their condition worsens significantly before they seek care, which can be too late. When less people are enrolled in health care, premiums for everyone are higher. This strains an already overburdened health care system and makes it harder for you and your family to get care when you need it, even as costs continue to rise.

MYTH – Medicaid fraud is rampant, and Democrats are ok with this

TRUTH – Medicaid improper payments have decreased consistently since 2021

In 2024, 95% of Medicaid payments were made properly, and the 2024 improper payment rate was the lowest rate since 2019, showing how Medicaid is successfully finding and preventing improper payments from going out.

While my Republican colleagues take an undeserved vacation during this shutdown, myself, and my Washington DC and District offices remain open and working to lower costs for you and all Americans. I remain committed to my constituents and am ready and willing to find the “Big Middle” so the government can reopen.