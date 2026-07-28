Registration Now Open for Tree City Film Festival’s 14th Annual 50-Hour Film Challenge: Halloween Edition

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Calling all filmmakers, storytellers and creative teams. Registration is now open for the 14th Annual Tree City Film Festival 50-Hour Film Challenge: Halloween Edition.

The fast-paced filmmaking competition kicks off on Friday, September 11, at 6pm, when participating teams gather to receive their official challenge assignments. From that moment, the clock starts ticking as teams have just 50 hours to write, film, edit and submit an original short film.

Open to professional filmmakers, students, first-time creators and anyone looking for a creative challenge, the event encourages participants of all experience levels to work together over one exciting weekend. At kickoff, each team receives a required genre, prop, line of dialogue, character name and shooting location that must be incorporated into their film.

This year’s “Halloween Edition” adds a seasonal twist, with all completed films premiering during the Tree City Film Festival on October 31, at Olander Park (Nederhouser Hall) $6. Entries will be judged by a guest panel, with cash prizes awarded to the top films, including $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for the Audience Choice Award.

Registration remains open through Friday, September 11, at 6pm. Team registration is $25 for multi-person teams, while student teams may register for $20.

Whether you’re an experienced filmmaker or simply have a great idea and a group of friends, the 50-Hour Film Challenge offers a unique opportunity to test your creativity, collaborate under pressure and see your work on the big screen. Want examples? Go Here. Want to see films from the past years? Go Here.

To register or learn more about the challenge, visit https://www.sylvaniaarts.org/tree-city-film-fest. Questions may be directed to [email protected] or by calling 419-517-0118.