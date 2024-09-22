Redevelopment Opportunities in Lucas County: Follow the Map

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced more than 1000 vacant, dilapidated buildings will be demolished. This will result in more space for new economic developments and opportunities in nine Ohio counties.

These counties include Butler County with 27 projects, Clinton County with six projects, Cuyahoga County with 1,104 projects, Hamilton County with 41 projects, Logan County with 34 projects, Lucas County with 24 projects, Muskingum County with 25 projects, Preble County with 13 projects and Richland County with three projects.

The Ohio Department of Development awarded $67.3 million in funding from the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish 1,277 structures.

The Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program was launched in 2021 by Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted. The program was built to help communities replace abandoned or outdated building structures with properties to attract investments, businesses and jobs.

The program itself is funded by the Ohio General Assembly which allows all 88 of Ohio’s counties to be eligible for at least $500,000 with the remaining award. This is done in a first-come, first-serve fashion.

Since the program’s launching, it has received $200 million in grants to support nearly 5,000 demolition projects in every county in Ohio.

According to DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative, he is focused on solutions that impact the quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment and demolition of blighted buildings.

Here is a map that pinpoints each location in Lucas County where revitalization projects will take place. 22 of the projects are directly in Toledo, and two are in Oregon and Sylvania.

Lucas County was specifically awarded $9,610,706 to complete the area’s improvements.

Check out the map above displaying 24 locations where redevelopment can be expected in Lucas County.