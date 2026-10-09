Rebranding and Rebuilding: The Loft 419

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo has known the Toledo Tech Loft for some time, but now it’s reemerging with a new name and a fresh coat of paint. A company built on hometown Toledo pride, its rebrand celebrated at the block activation party at N. Superior St. on Wednesday the twenty third of September.

Ericca Ross, the Community Director of The Loft 419, gives some insightful looks to the company’s new style. “The Loft 419 is grounded in integrity, curiosity and collaboration. Our hope is to bring together people who might not otherwise meet, like entrepreneurs, mentors, students, employers, artists, technologists, small businesses and community partners.”

Taking over as the Community Director in March of 2026, Ericca has been an important part of overseeing the rebrand. She emphasised the goals of The Loft 419 and its values; the people of Toledo.

“We want The Loft to reflect the talent, creativity and determination already here in Toledo. The goal is to help people build meaningful opportunities for themselves while contributing to a stronger downtown, a more prepared workforce and a more collaborative Toledo.”

Ericca acknowledges changing the name during the rebrand, notably removing the word “Tech”.

She said, “Removing the word simply opened the door wider, making it clear that people working across other careers and industries belong here, too. The change has been exciting, but it has also required experimentation, honest conversations and a willingness to refine ideas as we learn.”

The rebrand was not without its challenges. Different experiments and ideas were tried out as some loved the idea of a complete revamp while others preferred the familiarity. Ericca reaffirmed that the work done and the people who worked on the project was the most important to her. “Through all of that, the community we have built together at The Loft is what makes me most proud. People have contributed their ideas, expertise, encouragement and time to help shape what the space is becoming. The rebrand gave us a clearer identity, but the people are what give The Loft its character and purpose.”

The Loft 419 isn’t the only business gaining some spotlight. A new AI tech/marketing company, ShareViral, was also honored at the block party. With a newcomer to Toledo’s business community, Ericca wishes ShareViral well as they become more established. Toledo is booming with new businesses and companies that are community driven and focused on the people of the city.

When asked if we should be looking for future programs, Ericca replied, “Starting soon: tech, career prep and professional development classes at The Loft 419. The lineup and sign-up details are coming soon. The next monthly Community Builder Night is Wednesday, October 7, from 6–8pm at The Loft. Come meet others building businesses, projects and communities.”

Ericca and The Loft 419 are excited to see how things move forward for Toledo and invite other businesses to join them. You can register for Community Builder Night at the Luma events site linked here.