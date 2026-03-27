Rebranded and refocused, the Toledo Swarm set their sights on a championship

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Toledo hockey does not stop downtown. On Alexis Road at Team Toledo Ice House, the Toledo Swarm is building its own following. Formerly the Mobsters, the Senior A American Premier Hockey League (APHL) franchise provides a competitive path for players chasing the next level.

“Our league serves as an avenue to give young players who may have aged out of juniors, or have graduated from college and are still looking to continue their competitive hockey career,” said Kyle Getzinger, Swarm owner and head coach.

“For the younger guys, it’s an opportunity to stay relevant, be seen by potential scouts, and possibly get the call to one of the upper leagues that we affiliate with.”

From the Mobsters to the Swarm

When the franchise got its start in 2023, it did so as the Toledo Mobsters, leaning into a name and color scheme tied to regional history.

Getzinger said the identity nodded to Toledo’s Prohibition era reputation as a stop between New York and Chicago. The purple palette referenced the Purple Gang, which operated primarily out of Detroit but had connections in Toledo.

The original mission was straightforward: give accomplished players a chance to keep playing full-contact competitive hockey outside of recreational leagues.

The results came quickly. The team won the Western Conference in its first season before falling short in the finals. Last season ended in a semifinal loss in overtime of Game 3 of a best-of-three series.

“This year, we are hungrier than ever to bring home the hardware, the Governor’s Cup,” Getzinger said.

A recent ownership change in January of 2026 sparked the rebrand, with leadership aiming to refresh the image while keeping the competitive standard intact.

“The team and staff wanted to rebrand to create a new image and become a more marketable brand,” Getzinger said. “It’s the same style and same standard of hockey. Every player stayed throughout the transition.”

The new identity still carries Toledo’s hockey lineage. “Swarm” plays off the Toledo Storm, who captured the city’s last two championships. The stinging insect logo nods to the former Toledo Hornets franchise and the 180th Fighter Wing stationed at Toledo Express Airport. Light blue accents salute the Toledo Walleye.

The name came from Tracy Raszka, wife of team captain and vice president Taylor Raszka, while team president JR Bracci designed the logos and jerseys.

“We wanted a new image that would resonate with kids in Toledo and make it something they would wear to school,” Getzinger said.

A developmental lane for players

Toledo’s hockey structure includes multiple levels. While the Swarm are not at the same tier as the Walleye in the ECHL, they play a key role in helping players continue their climb.

At the APHL level, players are not paid. Many invest in themselves to compete, sometimes with help from personal sponsors, using the league as a stepping stone toward the professional ranks.

“They want to get to the professional ranks,” Getzinger said. “We can help them by serving as a direct pipeline to those leagues.”

The Swarm are affiliated with the Federal Prospects Hockey League and the Southern Professional Hockey League, and that affiliation has already produced results.

Clay Hightower, for example, played for Toledo in three separate stints, most recently in the 25-26’ season, before moving up to the Quad City Storm of the SPHL.

“Toledo actually got me back into the game,” he said. “I was fading out of it and more focused on work. Playing here has been an outlet for me to stay active in my hockey journey.”

His time in Quad City shifted his perspective.

“I’ve always known I can play at a high level, but facing it head-on made me realize if I want a shot at playing full-time again, I have to grind and put myself in position,” he said.

“Where I come from, if you want it, you go and get it. No handouts. Nobody’s coming to save you.”

For Hightower, the city became more than just a stop along the way.

“They picked me up when I was down, whether they knew it or not,” he said. “Toledo will always be home.”

Recruiting includes an annual prospect skate and outreach to junior and college programs. Swarm leadership noted the league has grown faster and more skilled in recent years, with more NCAA Division III and college club players entering the mix. A majority of Swarm players come from a local talent pool.

“You theoretically could start at seven years old at the Icehouse, play youth, travel, juniors, college, and then play for us and always have called the Icehouse home,” Getzinger said.

Affordable hockey for the everyman

Tickets to see the Swarm are available at the door for $12, with kids six and under admitted free. Fans can pay with cash or Venmo.

Home games are streamed live on the team’s YouTube channel, with road games typically available through the opponent’s stream.

The regular season consists of 24 games, split evenly between home and road, played on weekends. The season wraps up in mid to late April, with playoffs beginning in mid-March. Eight teams qualify, with two best-of-three rounds followed by a best-of-five final.

And when it comes to defining success, Getzinger keeps it simple.

“Success looks like a championship, plain and simple.”

For fans who have not stepped inside the Ice House on a weekend night, the message is direct.

“We’d love for fans to give us a chance and come see what our team and league has to offer,” he said.

“I think we would surprise a lot of people.”