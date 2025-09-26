Raise a Glass and Support Public Media at “Pour for a Purpose” in Downtown Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Fundraiser at The Switchboard to Benefit WGTE Public Media

Toledo residents will have the opportunity to enjoy an evening of music, art, and community — all while supporting a vital local institution — at Pour for a Purpose, a special fundraising event hosted at The Switchboard in downtown Toledo on Saturday, October 4th at 6pm-midnight.

Giving Back Through a Night of Entertainment

The event will benefit WGTE Public Media, with 10% of all proceeds from the evening donated to the non-profit organization. Guests can expect a lively atmosphere with live music, food and drinks, exciting door prizes, and plenty of WGTE giveaways and swag.

The Switchboard: A Creative Community Hub

The Switchboard, located in the former Paula Brown Gallery space, has quickly become a creative hub in the community, featuring a music venue, art gallery, and the beloved Culture Clash Records. Its owner, Shaun Hoover — a teacher and strong supporter of public broadcasting — was inspired to take action after hearing about funding cuts to public media.

“We at the Switchboard believe in the creative class,” Hoover said. “As a teacher, I understand the importance of WGTE and PBS programming. When I heard funding was being cut, I wanted to jump to action and host an event that highlighted the importance of WGTE as an institution.”

Celebrating WGTE’s Legacy

WGTE, a PBS and NPR member station, has served northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan since 1953, and is preparing to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2027. The organization continues to play a vital role in education, journalism, and public service across the region.

“Not too many organizations can say they’ve served a community for 75 years. That’s something we’re proud of and never take for granted,” said Sophia Fisher, WGTE’s Head of Regional Development. “This is an awesome opportunity to celebrate an organization that has education at the core of everything it does.”

Join the Celebration

Pour for a Purpose is open to the public, and both local media and community members are encouraged to attend. WGTE and Switchboard representatives will be on-site for interviews and conversation. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and come out to support public media in a fun and meaningful way.

About WGTE Public Media

WGTE Public Media is a non-profit, noncommercial educational broadcaster and center for learning, serving northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. A proud PBS and NPR affiliate, WGTE provides quality television, radio, online content, and educational services that inform, inspire, and engage. Learn more at www.wgte.org.