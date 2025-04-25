Radical Relaxation: Toledo Wellness Expert Releases Stress-Relief Guide

April is Stress Awareness Month and Toledo residents have a new resource to manage stress. Tracie Braylock, a holistic nurse educator, wellness consultant and author, releases her debut book, Radical Relaxation: Releasing the Stress You Were Never Meant to Carry, offering a holistic approach to stress management by blending scientific research, wellness practices and spiritual insights.

Braylock, an experienced operating room nurse, has seen firsthand how damaging stress can be. With over 15 years of work experience in holistic nursing, she advocates a mind, body and spirit approach to wellness. Radical Relaxation relates her personal experiences to offer practical tools for releasing stress and finding peace.

A Blend of Science, Faith, and Wellness

Braylock’s book approaches stress not as something to manage, but to eliminate. She emphasizes the interconnectedness of mind, body and spirit, explaining that an imbalance in one area of that trilogy affects the other areas, providing tools to tackle stress from multiple angles, encouraging readers to promote a shift in mindset. A key focus is the relaxation response, which Braylock sees as a God-designed bodily function. By embracing relaxation as a spiritual practice, Braylock shows how it can reduce stress and to bring peace into daily life, while allowing individuals to better cope with life’s challenges.

Practical Stress-Reduction Strategies

Practical strategies for managing stress include breathing exercises and lifestyle changes, like spending more time in nature—whether walking, watching the sunrise, or simply sitting outside—to calm the mind. She also disabuses the notion that relaxation is a luxury, instead stressing that relaxation is essential for physical and mental well-being. “Relaxation and self-care are vital to your ability to show up healthy and energized for whatever work you’re meant to do in this world,” Braylock says. Her advice helps people prioritize relaxation as a necessity, not a selfish indulgence. She adds, “When we neglect relaxation, we neglect our ability to function at our best in every area of life.”

From Operating Room to Author

Braylock’s transition from operating room nurse to wellness advocate had an impetus from her experience with stress in the medical field. “I want people to know that there is plenty they can do to positively influence their health and healing, to stop stress before it leads to illness,” she said. Tracie offers a judgment-free space for those struggling with guilt over self-care and encourages them to prioritize their well-being for better health.

A Call to Action for Stress Awareness Month

In celebration of Stress Awareness Month, Radical Relaxation offers practical advice for busy professionals, parents or anyone looking to improve their well-being. Braylock is also offers courses that give individuals an opportunity to deepen their understanding of self-care and further support their wellness journey.

Visit her website to connect with Braylock, read her book or to learn more about her work.