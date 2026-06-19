Quenched & Tempered Brewing Relocates and Establishes New Home in Downtown Toledo

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

For some breweries, relocating is often just a sign of growth. For Quenched & Tempered Brewing, however, the move from its original home on Jackson Street to Erie Street represents something more significant. It’s a chance to build on years of perseverance and connect with a larger downtown audience.

The Brewery officially opened its new downtown taproom on April 7, somewhat conveniently coinciding with Opening Day for the Toledo Mud Hens. According to Quenched & Tempered owner Ali Drozdowicz, that wasn’t exactly the plan.

“We were hoping to have a soft opening,” Drozdowicz said. “Instead, our opening was the Mud Hens Opening Day.”

The Brewery hadn’t even announced it was open. There was no sign outside and staff members were still learning new systems. To make matters more stressful, the Brewery’s liquor license hadn’t been approved until the evening before the opening.

“We just opened the doors, and we were full that day,” Drozdowicz said. “It worked out great. We were so happy to be open for Opening Day.”

Quenched & Tempered faces similar challenges as other regional breweries

The early success reflected what the owners hoped to accomplish by relocating. Since opening in August 2022, Quenched & Tempered developed a loyal following in its Uptown location, earning positive reviews and cultivating a reputation for artfully crafted beer. That said, the Brewery faced challenges related to the pandemic.

“We ended up taking on more debt than the sales of that location could reasonably carry,” Drozdowicz said. “We ended up in a place where we had to try something different if we were going to survive.”

Unfortunately, it’s a spot many craft breweries have found themselves in recently. When their lease neared its end, Quenched & Tempered faced a difficult decision. They considered purchasing and redeveloping the building they had spent effort restoring, but ultimately chose a different path.

“We’re really about beer and people,” Drozdowicz said. “This was an opportunity to do everything that we’re good at and love for a larger crowd and be more visible.”

So far, the move appears to be paying dividends. Drozdowicz said sales so far have nearly tripled since relocating downtown, requiring the Brewery to significantly expand its staff. Still, the transition hasn’t been easy. The Brewery signed its lease in February and opened just weeks later.

“We were closed for a week; that was it,” Drozdowicz said. “It was great because we only missed one week of sales. But it was tough because it was such a quick transition.”

Quenched & Tempered’s name isn’t a coincidence

The new location placed Quenched & Tempered closer to the center of downtown activity, just steps from Fifth Third Field and the Huntingtown Center. While that proximity has been largely beneficial, downtown locations have their challenges. Unlike neighborhood businesses that can rely on local regulars, downtown traffic can fluctuate significantly based on weather and events. That said, the Brewery’s identity remains unchanged. Co-founded by brewer Alex Drozdowicz, a welder by trade and blacksmith by hobby, Quenched & Tempered has built its brand around craftsmanship. The brewery’s name itself reflected the blacksmith process.

“Our whole theme is craftsmanship,” Drozdowicz said. “Everything that we do is centered around creating an experience.”

That includes distinctive can artwork, community collaborations, and workshops ranging from pottery classes to craft demonstrations. The Brewery regularly partners with local artists, turning the taproom into more than a place to grab a drink.

“It’s about craftsmanship, community and collaboration,” Drozdowicz said. “[The Brewery] is built around the idea of making something from nothing.”

Quenched & Tempered Brewing is family-friendly

That approach also shapes the Brewery’s atmosphere. While some visitors may expect a traditional bar, Quenched & Tempered intentionally cultivates a more relaxed, family-friendly environment.

“One of the things about our brewery culture is that it offers a family-friendly place,” Drozdowicz said. “It’s kind of like the people you’d find in a coffee shop, but around beer.”

The new taproom has board games, coloring pages based on the brewery’s label artwork, and an expanding selection of non-alcoholic beverages. In addition, the Brewery recently added cider, mead and wine as well.

“We try to have something for everybody,” Drozdowicz said.

That isn’t hyperbole. Their current taplist spans the entire gamut of craft options, ranging from lagers, to IPAs, to stouts, to abbey ales, to a house sangria. As a result, after years of delays, uncertainty and hard-earned lessons, the brewery’s newest chapter is off to a strong start.

“We have nearly tripled our sales,” Drozdowicz said. “Now, we can focus our effort on being more obvious about communicating our culture.”

For a brewery built on craftsmanship and community, their location, more centrally in downtown Toledo, may prove to be exactly the place to do it.