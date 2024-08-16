Queer Spaces to Celebrate Toledo Pride

Toledo Pride is quickly approaching and many local businesses and organizations are getting ready to celebrate.

Grindhrs Coffee & Community

Grindhrs is a local LGBTQ+ friendly coffee shop known for its entertainment, hospitality and, of course, the coffee. Its hours Monday through Friday are 6:30 am to 6 pm. Saturday it’s open 8 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm. Grindhrs is located at 625 Adams St.

The menu offers a wide variety of coffees and teas as well as a selection of ice cream. It also offers specialty floats like the “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink” float which is their strawberry ice cream with white chocolate and raspberries.

For more information visit grindhrs.com

Georgjz419

Georgjz419 is an LGBTQ+ establishment that encourages all of its guests to fully be themselves. Georgjz419 is the place to go for a night of food, fun and spirits. It offers many different forms of entertainment including drag shows, strippers, bear night, karaoke and more.

It’s open Monday through Friday 3 pm to 2:30 am, and Saturday and Sunday noon through 2:30 am. Georgjz419 is located in the Uptown Entertainment District at 1205 Adams St.

For more information visit georgjz419.com

Equality Toledo

Equality Toledo is a Toledo-based nonprofit organization that was created in response to the passing of Ohio’s Issue One amendment in 2004 which made it unconstitutional for the state to performer recognize same-sex marriages. Now it’s looking to increase and diversify resources, build an LGBTQ+ headquarters and enhance services.

Equality Toledo is located at 440 Floyd St. It offers resources to help members of the LGBTQ+ with businesses, social and medical services and faith-based communities.

For more information visit equalitytoledo.org.

PFLAG Toledo

PFLAG was founded in 1973 as the first and largest organization that is dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. The Toledo branch is located at 1456 Harvard Blvd.

For more information visit pflag.org.