Puzzle September 2024

Cue Balls

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Trips up and down the pool

5. Stream when no hits are coming

10. Score marking

14. Last story

15. Eagle’s home

16. Hawaiian seaport

17. What has all your answers about toy mogul Frederick?

19. “Assuming that’s true …”

20. Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication coll.

21. Stew server

22. Words from the devout

23. “Just Like Heaven” band

25. Protection around a castle

26. Figure things out while excluding people from a game?

31. Friend of Seinfeld and Costanza

34. Where it’s at

35. Leave an imperfection

36. Black-and-white cookie

37. Subj. for those studying Skinner

39. “Genesis does what Nintendon’t” sloganeer

40. “___, this is an Arby’s!”

41. Bank holding

42. Sheldon’s twin sister in “The Big Bang Theory”

43. Vol. measurement of a lot of Häagen-Dazs?

47. Ram’s noise?

48. Finish next to

52. Gender reveal party invitation image

54. “Let’s keep in touch on socials!”

56. Tokyo’s old name

57. Art colony of New Mexico

58. Ground zero of where things are thrown?

60. Fair where 61-Acrosses are shown

61. See 60-Across

62. Felipe, Jesús, or Matty of baseball

63. Swing and a ___

64. 23-Across leader Robert

65. Singer Peniston

Down

1. Suitable for losers

2. Put to shame

3. State of vexation

4. Paved ways: Abbr.

5. Desert so big it can be seen from space

6. More blue

7. ___ Mountains (Europe/Asia border)

8. Filth

9. Skull candy?

10. 2015 Spike Lee movie

11. Eternities, so to speak

12. “Or ___ what?”

13. What’s for dinner?

18. You’re looking at ’em

22. Scratch output

24. Nile queen, for short

25. “Vaccines contain microchips,” e.g.

27. “Tearin’ Up My Heart” boy band

28. Pen name

29. Bothers nonstop

30. Battleship color

31. Final villain in a level

32. Actor La Salle

33. Indoor b-ball game

37. Tool for shredding

38. “Ya got me?”

39. ___ Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor)

41. Sausage serving

42. Movie character whose full name is Mabel Earlene Simmons

44. Chests

45. En fuego

46. Intertwine

49. Jordan who runs Monkeypaw Productions

50. Like some exploratory committees

51. Covering in the kitchen

52. Flute part

53. Ride provider in a RideGuru search

54. “Excuse me”

55. Half: Pref.

58. Bombs delivered by a Jet

59. Roomba’s cuz

