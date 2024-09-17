Puzzle September 2024

1. Trips up and down the pool
SOLUTION BELOW:
Cue Balls
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Trips up and down the pool
5. Stream when no hits are coming
10. Score marking
14. Last story
15. Eagle’s home
16. Hawaiian seaport
17. What has all your answers about toy mogul Frederick?
19. “Assuming that’s true …”
20. Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication coll.
21. Stew server
22. Words from the devout
23. “Just Like Heaven” band
25. Protection around a castle
26. Figure things out while excluding people from a game?
31. Friend of Seinfeld and Costanza
34. Where it’s at
35. Leave an imperfection
36. Black-and-white cookie
37. Subj. for those studying Skinner
39. “Genesis does what Nintendon’t” sloganeer
40. “___, this is an Arby’s!”
41. Bank holding
42. Sheldon’s twin sister in “The Big Bang Theory”
43. Vol. measurement of a lot of Häagen-Dazs?
47. Ram’s noise?
48. Finish next to
52. Gender reveal party invitation image
54. “Let’s keep in touch on socials!”
56. Tokyo’s old name
57. Art colony of New Mexico
58. Ground zero of where things are thrown?
60. Fair where 61-Acrosses are shown
61. See 60-Across
62. Felipe, Jesús, or Matty of baseball
63. Swing and a ___
64. 23-Across leader Robert
65. Singer Peniston
Down
1. Suitable for losers
2. Put to shame
3. State of vexation
4. Paved ways: Abbr.
5. Desert so big it can be seen from space
6. More blue
7. ___ Mountains (Europe/Asia border)
8. Filth
9. Skull candy?
10. 2015 Spike Lee movie
11. Eternities, so to speak
12. “Or ___ what?”
13. What’s for dinner?
18. You’re looking at ’em
22. Scratch output
24. Nile queen, for short
25. “Vaccines contain microchips,” e.g.
27. “Tearin’ Up My Heart” boy band
28. Pen name
29. Bothers nonstop
30. Battleship color
31. Final villain in a level
32. Actor La Salle
33. Indoor b-ball game
37. Tool for shredding
38. “Ya got me?”
39. ___ Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” actor)
41. Sausage serving
42. Movie character whose full name is Mabel Earlene Simmons
44. Chests
45. En fuego
46. Intertwine
49. Jordan who runs Monkeypaw Productions
50. Like some exploratory committees
51. Covering in the kitchen
52. Flute part
53. Ride provider in a RideGuru search
54. “Excuse me”
55. Half: Pref.
58. Bombs delivered by a Jet
59. Roomba’s cuz