Puzzle October 2024

JUST FOLKS
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Prophet swallowed by a big fish
6. Stand ready
11. Stubborn one
14. 1999-2004 Oldsmobile model
15. Three-stripe soldier, informally
16. Dispensary product
17. Sleep on it
19. Magic org.
20. Graphic design deg.
21. Bailiwick
22. Turn
23. 1978 #1 Donna Summer hit
28. Most dear
30. Nobel Prize subj.
31. Have an edge against
32. It’s bad in Bogota
33. Wedding announcement?
36. Law firm bigwig
41. Morsel
42. Representative Schiff
43. “O.K.”
44. Pace
45. Candy family with famous boxed chocolates
48. Place to be pampered
52. Start to freeze?
53. Woman’s name that sounds like two letters
54. “More later,” on a sched.
57. Fizzle out
58. Saxophonist who played with James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic
62. Swallowed
63. Garlicky mayonnaise
64. Piece maker
65. Tourist’s aid
66. Clothesline alternative
67. Goes up and down
Down
1. Door sidepost
2. Norwegian king
3. Total after expenses
4. Skill
5. He wrote the “Odes”
6. Make a claim
7. Attended
8. Dada’s founder
9. Grocery chain letters
10. “Ideas worth spreading” grp.
11. Breathing problem
12. Judicious
13. Utter
18. Memorable periods
22. Work-from-home tech aid
24. “The Thin Man” pooch
25. Multitude
26. Golden State Bruins
27. Engine sound
28. Paintballer’s outfit, briefly
29. Letter-shaped beam: Hyph.
32. “The Wizard of Oz” studio
33. It’s to the right of backspace on some PCs
34. Lots of bucks
35. They’re found in veins
37. Showy
38. “Cool, Daddy-o!”
39. Scruff
40. DVR system
44. Its theme was “Who Are You”
45. ___-faire
46. Booking.com booking
47. Notorious cow owner
48. Address for a lady
49. “West Side Story” role
50. Brew
51. “Nope” director
55. “Eso ___” (Paul Anka hit)
56. Son of Zeus
58. Nuts or bananas
59. Tune
60. Not forthright
61. Stutz contemporary
SOLUTION BELOW: