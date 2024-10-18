Puzzle October 2024

JUST FOLKS

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Prophet swallowed by a big fish

6. Stand ready

11. Stubborn one

14. 1999-2004 Oldsmobile model

15. Three-stripe soldier, informally

16. Dispensary product

17. Sleep on it

19. Magic org.

20. Graphic design deg.

21. Bailiwick

22. Turn

23. 1978 #1 Donna Summer hit

28. Most dear

30. Nobel Prize subj.

31. Have an edge against

32. It’s bad in Bogota

33. Wedding announcement?

36. Law firm bigwig

41. Morsel

42. Representative Schiff

43. “O.K.”

44. Pace

45. Candy family with famous boxed chocolates

48. Place to be pampered

52. Start to freeze?

53. Woman’s name that sounds like two letters

54. “More later,” on a sched.

57. Fizzle out

58. Saxophonist who played with James Brown and Parliament-Funkadelic

62. Swallowed

63. Garlicky mayonnaise

64. Piece maker

65. Tourist’s aid

66. Clothesline alternative

67. Goes up and down

Down

1. Door sidepost

2. Norwegian king

3. Total after expenses

4. Skill

5. He wrote the “Odes”

6. Make a claim

7. Attended

8. Dada’s founder

9. Grocery chain letters

10. “Ideas worth spreading” grp.

11. Breathing problem

12. Judicious

13. Utter

18. Memorable periods

22. Work-from-home tech aid

24. “The Thin Man” pooch

25. Multitude

26. Golden State Bruins

27. Engine sound

28. Paintballer’s outfit, briefly

29. Letter-shaped beam: Hyph.

32. “The Wizard of Oz” studio

33. It’s to the right of backspace on some PCs

34. Lots of bucks

35. They’re found in veins

37. Showy

38. “Cool, Daddy-o!”

39. Scruff

40. DVR system

44. Its theme was “Who Are You”

45. ___-faire

46. Booking.com booking

47. Notorious cow owner

48. Address for a lady

49. “West Side Story” role

50. Brew

51. “Nope” director

55. “Eso ___” (Paul Anka hit)

56. Son of Zeus

58. Nuts or bananas

59. Tune

60. Not forthright

61. Stutz contemporary

SOLUTION BELOW: