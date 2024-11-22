Puzzle November 2024

FIREPLACES

By: Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Bordello

7. Quad bosses: Abbr.

10. Cinnamon candy

14. Nikon alternative

15. Movie star who founded the Jeet Kune Do martial arts

17. Stock ingredient

18. Announcement provoked by an ultrasound

19. It’s symbolized by yin and yang

20. Experimenting place

22. On-line persona

23. “I Got ___ in Kalamazoo”

25. Gas used in some lamps

28. “___ & Stitch”

29. Where ships go

31. Gretchen Whitmer’s title: Abbr.

32. Basil and pine nut topping

33. Captured, in a way

35. Marking in a mime’s make-up, maybe

37. Pro ___ (in the meantime)

38. Third baseman’s domain, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme

41. ___-jongg

44. Brown-and-white horse

45. Quaint pep rally cry

49. Laughing

51. Kind of lens, briefly

53. Prefix with meter

54. City of the Czech Supreme Court

55. Louisiana water

57. Take losing badly

58. “Playtime’s over!”

60. Common article

62. Issa of “Barbie”

63. Sound heard during a so-bad-it’s-good comedy routine

66. Home of Sts. Agnes and Clare

68. “Nine Stories” author

69. On-line forum precursor

70. Meat and vegetables stew

71. “Get my drift?”

72. Entrant with high odds, probably

Down

1. Controversial issue

2. Snowflake’s shape

3. How chipped beef is served

4. Teacher Hagen

5. Go 29-Across

6. Dump assistant?

7. Triple crown stat

8. “___ begins with resistance – at the point where resistance is overcome” (Andre Gide)

9. Black-eyed ___

10. Put on a feast

11. Someone with clearly better taste in everything than you (duh)

12. Konrad Adenauer’s nickname

13. Traveller’s spot

16. Cleveland cager, for short

21. Plead with

24. Rachel’s older sister in the Bible

26. “Consider this, and there’s more …”

27. Higher than

30. Helm direction

32. Before going under the knife

34. WWII post

36. It might be acute: Abbr.

39. Pedro’s place

40. Garbage collectors have them: Abbr.

41. NBA star Chauncey Billups’s nickname

42. Sewer pipe that prevents gas from escaping

43. “Star Wars” character who said “Never tell me the odds!”

46. Accustoming (to)

47. Books that cover the world

48. 1998 #5 hit by Nicole Wray

50. “I just had a different idea!”

52. Tripe

55. Naval jails

56. Mover’s rental

59. Gothic author Radcliffe

61. Big name in petrol

64. Maiden name preceder

65. Test with an argument task section: Abbr.

67. Sun Yat-___

SOLUTION BELOW: