Puzzle November 2024

Across
1. Bordello
7. Quad bosses: Abbr.
10. Cinnamon candy
14. Nikon alternative
15. Movie star who founded the Jeet Kune Do martial arts
17. Stock ingredient
18. Announcement provoked by an ultrasound
19. It’s symbolized by yin and yang
20. Experimenting place
22. On-line persona
23. “I Got ___ in Kalamazoo”
25. Gas used in some lamps
28. “___ & Stitch”
29. Where ships go
31. Gretchen Whitmer’s title: Abbr.
32. Basil and pine nut topping
33. Captured, in a way
35. Marking in a mime’s make-up, maybe
37. Pro ___ (in the meantime)
38. Third baseman’s domain, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme
41. ___-jongg
44. Brown-and-white horse
45. Quaint pep rally cry
49. Laughing
51. Kind of lens, briefly
53. Prefix with meter
54. City of the Czech Supreme Court
55. Louisiana water
57. Take losing badly
58. “Playtime’s over!”
60. Common article
62. Issa of “Barbie”
63. Sound heard during a so-bad-it’s-good comedy routine
66. Home of Sts. Agnes and Clare
68. “Nine Stories” author
69. On-line forum precursor
70. Meat and vegetables stew
71. “Get my drift?”
72. Entrant with high odds, probably
Down
1. Controversial issue
2. Snowflake’s shape
3. How chipped beef is served
4. Teacher Hagen
5. Go 29-Across
6. Dump assistant?
7. Triple crown stat
8. “___ begins with resistance – at the point where resistance is overcome” (Andre Gide)
9. Black-eyed ___
10. Put on a feast
11. Someone with clearly better taste in everything than you (duh)
12. Konrad Adenauer’s nickname
13. Traveller’s spot
16. Cleveland cager, for short
21. Plead with
24. Rachel’s older sister in the Bible
26. “Consider this, and there’s more …”
27. Higher than
30. Helm direction
32. Before going under the knife
34. WWII post
36. It might be acute: Abbr.
39. Pedro’s place
40. Garbage collectors have them: Abbr.
41. NBA star Chauncey Billups’s nickname
42. Sewer pipe that prevents gas from escaping
43. “Star Wars” character who said “Never tell me the odds!”
46. Accustoming (to)
47. Books that cover the world
48. 1998 #5 hit by Nicole Wray
50. “I just had a different idea!”
52. Tripe
55. Naval jails
56. Mover’s rental
59. Gothic author Radcliffe
61. Big name in petrol
64. Maiden name preceder
65. Test with an argument task section: Abbr.
67. Sun Yat-___
SOLUTION BELOW:
FIREPLACES
By: Brendan Emmett Quigley
