Puzzle May 2024

ODDFELLOWS

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Cutting room?

5. Jack-o’-lantern mo.

8. Gets up

13. Mount Olympus queen

14. Org. that does a lot of lab work

15. Restaurant place

16. A news anchor might wear one

18. “Same here”

19. Buzzing activity

20. Audit manager, likely: Abbr.

21. Harvest

22. R&B group with the 1986 Top Ten hit “Tender Love”

25. Bathtub cleaner

28. Their motto is “Defending Our Nation. Securing the Future”: Abbr.

29. “The Past is Another Land” musical

31. Tackle item

32. Minor cold

35. “The Chi” creator Waithe

37. The Storting’s nat.

38. Toy’s sound

41. 2002 Adam Sandler movie

43 & 44. Tied up after four games

45. Working stiff

46. The English Beat’s genre

48. Ills

50. Candy in the Wonder Woman universe

52. “Austin City Limits” network

55. Tidy up

57. Fried fish in a bun lunch

61. Suckling spot

62. Time slot placeholder letters

63. Born this way?

64. “This way!”

66. “Whew, that smells AWFUL!”

68. Seafood and rice dish

69. “Parks & ___”

70. Accusatory phrase

71. Bad guys in bedtime stories

72. Bearded animal

73. Bee lookalike

Down

1. Bundle of grain

2. Directly confrontational

3. Three are there in this cule

4. Fist bump

5. Late lunch time

6. Noisy insect

7. With 26-Down, 1994 Brandon Lee movie

8. Blue supergiant in Orion

9. Wailing Wall nation

10. Extended family member by remarriage

11. Preceding, in poetry

12. One to grow on?

15. Groups that play well with drunks?

17. Swelling reducer

23. Ride from the airport

24. Sound in “muscle” or “scissors”

26. See 7-Down

27. Life saver

30. Bloodhound’s tail?

33. One who works from home?

34. Matcha, e.g.

36. Question

38. Display ennui

39. Additive in some cosmetics

40. Cheap sofa covering

42. Stipple unit

47. Car-financing fig.

49. British MI6 agent Christopher who linked Donald Trump with the Kremlin

51. Tennis legend Gibson

53. Beautiful, in Barcelona

54. Comes down hard?

56. Titled Englishmen

58. One way to be taken

59. Pinning spot

60. Was a prelude (to)

64. CNBC news item

65. Badger repeatedly

66. Twisted

67. Mountain ___

SOLUTION BELOW: