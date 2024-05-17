Puzzle May 2024

ODDFELLOWS
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Cutting room?
5. Jack-o’-lantern mo.
8. Gets up
13. Mount Olympus queen
14. Org. that does a lot of lab work
15. Restaurant place
16. A news anchor might wear one
18. “Same here”
19. Buzzing activity
20. Audit manager, likely: Abbr.
21. Harvest
22. R&B group with the 1986 Top Ten hit “Tender Love”
25. Bathtub cleaner
28. Their motto is “Defending Our Nation. Securing the Future”: Abbr.
29. “The Past is Another Land” musical
31. Tackle item
32. Minor cold
35. “The Chi” creator Waithe
37. The Storting’s nat.
38. Toy’s sound
41. 2002 Adam Sandler movie
43 & 44. Tied up after four games
45. Working stiff
46. The English Beat’s genre
48. Ills
50. Candy in the Wonder Woman universe
52. “Austin City Limits” network
55. Tidy up
57. Fried fish in a bun lunch
61. Suckling spot
62. Time slot placeholder letters
63. Born this way?
64. “This way!”
66. “Whew, that smells AWFUL!”
68. Seafood and rice dish
69. “Parks & ___”
70. Accusatory phrase
71. Bad guys in bedtime stories
72. Bearded animal
73. Bee lookalike
Down
1. Bundle of grain
2. Directly confrontational
3. Three are there in this cule
4. Fist bump
5. Late lunch time
6. Noisy insect
7. With 26-Down, 1994 Brandon Lee movie
8. Blue supergiant in Orion
9. Wailing Wall nation
10. Extended family member by remarriage
11. Preceding, in poetry
12. One to grow on?
15. Groups that play well with drunks?
17. Swelling reducer
23. Ride from the airport
24. Sound in “muscle” or “scissors”
26. See 7-Down
27. Life saver
30. Bloodhound’s tail?
33. One who works from home?
34. Matcha, e.g.
36. Question
38. Display ennui
39. Additive in some cosmetics
40. Cheap sofa covering
42. Stipple unit
47. Car-financing fig.
49. British MI6 agent Christopher who linked Donald Trump with the Kremlin
51. Tennis legend Gibson
53. Beautiful, in Barcelona
54. Comes down hard?
56. Titled Englishmen
58. One way to be taken
59. Pinning spot
60. Was a prelude (to)
64. CNBC news item
65. Badger repeatedly
66. Twisted
67. Mountain ___
SOLUTION BELOW: