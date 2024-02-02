Puzzle February 2024

TOY DIVISION

Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Food brand with a paw print in its logo

5. National Eye Exam mo.

8. Reserve cash

14. Thunder star Holmgren

15. ___-Seal (leather protection brand)

16. Spondulicks

17. Healthy leafy green

18. Words said holding your sweetie’s hands

19. Checked (out)

20. Relative through remarriage

23. Teamed up

24. Chemist Joliot-Curie

25. Sushi bar fish

27. “Om mani padme hum,” e.g.

29. Runoff winners

30. Leave a lasting impression

34. Insider’s slang

35. Volcano between Messina and Catania

36. Really bad

37. With it, to a jazz cat

38. Element #67

41. “The White Lotus” channel

42. Starting from

44. Thai restaurant drinks

45. Unmatched

47. Epic that takes place in Middle Earth, initially

48. Not willing to mix

49. Whole Foods employees

50. Its right on Google Maps

52. Rio Grande do Norte’s capital

53. Chopped down

56. Caulking stops them

59. Heartthrob on streaming, say

61. JFK’s assassin’s inits.

62. Like hand-me-downs

64. Met fellows

65. Actor who was once Muhammad Ali’s bodyguard

66. Caesar’s rebuke

67. Class with a lot of makeup exams

68. Be litigious

69. Rountable, for short

Down

1. “Gross!”

2. Breakthroughs in solving

3. The US, metaphorically

4. Point in the direct of, in a car

5. Carrier to Incheon

6. Excessive, as punishment

7. “Why stop now!”

8. Word processors, briefly

9. Orange County area, for short

10. Went over the line?

11. Default action?

12. Bit of foreshadowing

13. Just out of the strike zone

21. Australian city named after a Scottish city

22. Court date activity?

26. Hairy twin of the Old Testament

27. Place, in Hindi

28. “You ___ Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”

29. “Totally depends”

31. Island nation whose capital is Dili

32. Grumpy old man

33. Casting decisions?

35. Makes a choice

39. Moving walkway company

40. Island nation near Sicily

43. Bill of Rights topic

46. Baseball divisions

49. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” author

51. Love to bits

52. Indian nationalist movement leader Jawaharlal

53. Letters before w?

54. For all time

55. Cooking ___

57. Street-lining trees

58. Brings down, in bridge

60. Trippy stuff

63. “Do you think I’m stupid?”

