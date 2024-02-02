Puzzle February 2024

TOY DIVISION
Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Food brand with a paw print in its logo
5. National Eye Exam mo.
8. Reserve cash
14. Thunder star Holmgren
15. ___-Seal (leather protection brand)
16. Spondulicks
17. Healthy leafy green
18. Words said holding your sweetie’s hands
19. Checked (out)
20. Relative through remarriage
23. Teamed up
24. Chemist Joliot-Curie
25. Sushi bar fish
27. “Om mani padme hum,” e.g.
29. Runoff winners
30. Leave a lasting impression
34. Insider’s slang
35. Volcano between Messina and Catania
36. Really bad
37. With it, to a jazz cat
38. Element #67
41. “The White Lotus” channel
42. Starting from
44. Thai restaurant drinks
45. Unmatched
47. Epic that takes place in Middle Earth, initially
48. Not willing to mix
49. Whole Foods employees
50. Its right on Google Maps
52. Rio Grande do Norte’s capital
53. Chopped down
56. Caulking stops them
59. Heartthrob on streaming, say
61. JFK’s assassin’s inits.
62. Like hand-me-downs
64. Met fellows
65. Actor who was once Muhammad Ali’s bodyguard
66. Caesar’s rebuke
67. Class with a lot of makeup exams
68. Be litigious
69. Rountable, for short
Down
1. “Gross!”
2. Breakthroughs in solving
3. The US, metaphorically
4. Point in the direct of, in a car
5. Carrier to Incheon
6. Excessive, as punishment
7. “Why stop now!”
8. Word processors, briefly
9. Orange County area, for short
10. Went over the line?
11. Default action?
12. Bit of foreshadowing
13. Just out of the strike zone
21. Australian city named after a Scottish city
22. Court date activity?
26. Hairy twin of the Old Testament
27. Place, in Hindi
28. “You ___ Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
29. “Totally depends”
31. Island nation whose capital is Dili
32. Grumpy old man
33. Casting decisions?
35. Makes a choice
39. Moving walkway company
40. Island nation near Sicily
43. Bill of Rights topic
46. Baseball divisions
49. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” author
51. Love to bits
52. Indian nationalist movement leader Jawaharlal
53. Letters before w?
54. For all time
55. Cooking ___
57. Street-lining trees
58. Brings down, in bridge
60. Trippy stuff
63. “Do you think I’m stupid?”
