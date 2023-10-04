Puzzle Answers October 2023

LOOK BOTH WAYS
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Stories with extreme weather, for short
6. Metric foot
10. Dirty things up
14. Cheeseburger topping
15. Archaic pronoun
16. Thick mud
17. Cowboys’ gear
18. “Wish I could offer you more than just lettuce, but …”
20. Talks and talks and talks
22. Tank tops?
23. Mistake while eating a sundae?
27. Peut-___ (perhaps)
28. Fish and chips fish
29. Fashion YouTuber Umanzor
30. Spot for singles?
31. Ransom in the Automotive Hall of Fame
33. “Man!” (eye roll)
34. Malcolm X or Marlon Brando, by birth
38. In ___ of
39. Place for plates
41. Tiny insect
42. Singer’s warm up syllables
44. Peach, alternative
45. Playwright who said “Silence is the most perfect expression of scorn”
46. Point of interest?
47. “___ Mack” (Disney Channel drama)
49. Public hangings?
50. Vomit out
52. Get atop Spunkmeyer’s lap?
54. Plato’s school
56. Hard to pin down
57. More irritated mythical archer?
59. Egg-headed?
63. Ballet student’s purchase
64. Features of the Rolling Stone’s logo
65. City with slots
66. Camera part
67. Cruncher’s material
68. Give a once-over
Down
1. “Fire Country” channel
2. Track number?
3. Post-op stop
4. Omit
5. One fry short of a Happy Meal
6. “That’s SUCH a great outfit!”
7. Word said while snapping one’s fingers
8. Messy sandwiches
9. Mr. Hot Stuff
10. Brainy NFL team
11. Ship carrying energy
12. Mad as hell
13. Subtracting
19. Undercover story?
21. Big drag from a chamber
23. Yell at
24. FDR had it
25. More peculiar
26. Spicy noodle dish
30. Anonymous man
32. Jupiter or Saturn made of leather?
35. Disco drummers ride it
36. Video game company with the slogan “Futuristic Since Forever”
37. Tiny amphibians
40. “Barefoot ___”
43. Groundskeeper’s tool
48. Smitten
50. Scrub, as with an S.O.S. pad
51. First in a series
52. Jordan’s neighbor
53. Words of dismay
54. Bubbly wine name
55. Join together
58. Make a decision (to)
60. Drinking ___
61. Greek character
62. “I know what you’re thinking” feeling
SOLUTION: