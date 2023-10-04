Puzzle Answers October 2023

LOOK BOTH WAYS

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Stories with extreme weather, for short

6. Metric foot

10. Dirty things up

14. Cheeseburger topping

15. Archaic pronoun

16. Thick mud

17. Cowboys’ gear

18. “Wish I could offer you more than just lettuce, but …”

20. Talks and talks and talks

22. Tank tops?

23. Mistake while eating a sundae?

27. Peut-___ (perhaps)

28. Fish and chips fish

29. Fashion YouTuber Umanzor

30. Spot for singles?

31. Ransom in the Automotive Hall of Fame

33. “Man!” (eye roll)

34. Malcolm X or Marlon Brando, by birth

38. In ___ of

39. Place for plates

41. Tiny insect

42. Singer’s warm up syllables

44. Peach, alternative

45. Playwright who said “Silence is the most perfect expression of scorn”

46. Point of interest?

47. “___ Mack” (Disney Channel drama)

49. Public hangings?

50. Vomit out

52. Get atop Spunkmeyer’s lap?

54. Plato’s school

56. Hard to pin down

57. More irritated mythical archer?

59. Egg-headed?

63. Ballet student’s purchase

64. Features of the Rolling Stone’s logo

65. City with slots

66. Camera part

67. Cruncher’s material

68. Give a once-over

Down

1. “Fire Country” channel

2. Track number?

3. Post-op stop

4. Omit

5. One fry short of a Happy Meal

6. “That’s SUCH a great outfit!”

7. Word said while snapping one’s fingers

8. Messy sandwiches

9. Mr. Hot Stuff

10. Brainy NFL team

11. Ship carrying energy

12. Mad as hell

13. Subtracting

19. Undercover story?

21. Big drag from a chamber

23. Yell at

24. FDR had it

25. More peculiar

26. Spicy noodle dish

30. Anonymous man

32. Jupiter or Saturn made of leather?

35. Disco drummers ride it

36. Video game company with the slogan “Futuristic Since Forever”

37. Tiny amphibians

40. “Barefoot ___”

43. Groundskeeper’s tool

48. Smitten

50. Scrub, as with an S.O.S. pad

51. First in a series

52. Jordan’s neighbor

53. Words of dismay

54. Bubbly wine name

55. Join together

58. Make a decision (to)

60. Drinking ___

61. Greek character

62. “I know what you’re thinking” feeling

SOLUTION: