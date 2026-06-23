Put-In-Bay Holds Huge America 250 Celebration

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Put-In-Bay knows how to throw a party with a big one planned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

South Bass Island will put patriotism front and center with Declaration 250.

Sanctioned as an official “America 250” event, Declaration 250 is promoted as “one of the biggest weekends the island has ever seen” with marching bands, exhibits, concerts and speakers.

“We’ve got the Ohio State University marching band, the Bowling Green State University marching band, Lee Greenwood singing…all kinds of amazing entertainment and things going on at Put-In-Bay,” said Jill Bauer from Shores & Islands Ohio.

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Home to Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Declaration 250 takes place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2. The Sunday schedule includes the bands, a military flyover, Goodyear blimp and the Lee Greenwood concert followed by a fireworks show. Places to stay overnight will likely fill up quickly and early booking is recommended.

“It also does have those little hidden gems, those natural areas like parks, hiking trails…it’s just unique to be able to go to an island and spend a day on an island and really you’ve gone away,” noted Bauer. “I mean there’s more than just restaurants and bars.”

Decision 250 ceremonies and activities coincide with the actual date when the Declaration of Independence was signed on August 2, 1776.

For additional details, visit putinbay.com and shoresandislands.com.