Tuesday, June 23, 2026
BECOME A MEMBER
Home The City Put-In-Bay Holds Huge America 250 Celebration

Put-In-Bay Holds Huge America 250 Celebration

By Brian Trauring
Put-In-Bay is home to Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Put-In-Bay knows how to throw a party with a big one planned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

South Bass Island will put patriotism front and center with Declaration 250.

Sanctioned as an official “America 250” event, Declaration 250 is promoted as “one of the biggest weekends the island has ever seen” with marching bands, exhibits, concerts and speakers.

“We’ve got the Ohio State University marching band, the Bowling Green State University marching band, Lee Greenwood singing…all kinds of amazing entertainment and things going on at Put-In-Bay,” said Jill Bauer from Shores & Islands Ohio.

RELATED: The Heart of Summer in Downtown Toledo, Party in the Park, 2026 Edition

Jill Bauer of Shoes & Islands Ohio says that Put-In-Bay offers a lbit of everything.

Home to Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Declaration 250 takes place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2. The Sunday schedule includes the bands, a military flyover, Goodyear blimp and the Lee Greenwood concert followed by a fireworks show. Places to stay overnight will likely fill up quickly and early booking is recommended.

“It also does have those little hidden gems, those natural areas like parks, hiking trails…it’s just unique to be able to go to an island and spend a day on an island and really you’ve gone away,” noted Bauer. “I mean there’s more than just restaurants and bars.”

Decision 250 ceremonies and activities coincide with the actual date when the Declaration of Independence was signed on August 2, 1776.

For additional details, visit putinbay.com and shoresandislands.com.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Put-In-Bay knows how to throw a party with a big one planned to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

South Bass Island will put patriotism front and center with Declaration 250.

Sanctioned as an official “America 250” event, Declaration 250 is promoted as “one of the biggest weekends the island has ever seen” with marching bands, exhibits, concerts and speakers.

“We’ve got the Ohio State University marching band, the Bowling Green State University marching band, Lee Greenwood singing…all kinds of amazing entertainment and things going on at Put-In-Bay,” said Jill Bauer from Shores & Islands Ohio.

RELATED: The Heart of Summer in Downtown Toledo, Party in the Park, 2026 Edition

- Advertisement -
Jill Bauer of Shoes & Islands Ohio says that Put-In-Bay offers a lbit of everything.

Home to Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, Declaration 250 takes place Friday, July 31 through Sunday, August 2. The Sunday schedule includes the bands, a military flyover, Goodyear blimp and the Lee Greenwood concert followed by a fireworks show. Places to stay overnight will likely fill up quickly and early booking is recommended.

“It also does have those little hidden gems, those natural areas like parks, hiking trails…it’s just unique to be able to go to an island and spend a day on an island and really you’ve gone away,” noted Bauer. “I mean there’s more than just restaurants and bars.”

Decision 250 ceremonies and activities coincide with the actual date when the Declaration of Independence was signed on August 2, 1776.

For additional details, visit putinbay.com and shoresandislands.com.

Previous article
The Heart of Summer in Downtown Toledo, Party in the Park, 2026 Edition
Brian Trauring
Brian Trauring

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2026 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO