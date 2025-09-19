Public Invited to Help Shape Future of Walking and Biking in the Lake Erie Region

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) is inviting residents across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan to weigh in on a regional Active Transportation Plan aimed at improving walking and biking infrastructure. The initiative seeks to expand safe, accessible options such as sidewalks, bike lanes, crosswalks, and shared-use paths—making it easier for people of all ages and abilities to choose non-motorized travel.

Residents in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, and Wood counties in Ohio, along with Monroe County, Michigan, are encouraged to participate through community events, public meetings, or an online survey open through October 31. Public input will help shape a more connected and equitable transportation network that supports healthier, more sustainable lifestyles.

How to Get Involved

Community members can offer input in a variety of ways, including in-person events and an easy-to-complete online survey available at www.tmacog.org. Printed surveys will also be available at select library branches.

Upcoming Engagement Opportunities

Mott Branch Library (1085 Dorr St., Toledo)

Tuesday, September 23 10:30am–1:30pm (Meeting Room A) 4:30–7:30pm (Meeting Rooms A & B)



Community Events & Farmers Markets

Wednesday, September 10 – Oregon Farmers Market, 5–8pm

– Oregon Farmers Market, 5–8pm Wednesday, September 17 – Bowling Green Farmers Market, 4–7pm

– Bowling Green Farmers Market, 4–7pm Thursday, October 2 – Perrysburg Farmers Market, 3–8pm

Toledo Main Library (325 Michigan St., Toledo)

Wednesday, October 8 – 1–3:30pm

– 1–3:30pm Thursday, October 9 – 9:30am–Noon

Sylvania Branch Library (6749 Monroe St., Sylvania)

Wednesday, October 15 – 9:30am–Noon

– 9:30am–Noon Thursday, October 16 – 1–3:30pm

Residents are encouraged to stop by, speak with planners, explore maps, and provide hands-on feedback about transportation challenges and opportunities in their communities.

Plan for the Future Together

The final Active Transportation Plan will serve as a long-term guide for building a well-connected network that supports walking, biking, and transit access throughout the region. Public input will help identify current gaps, highlight priorities, and build partnerships that support safer and more sustainable mobility options.

For questions or additional information about the planning process, contact:

Sean Sammon, TMACOG Transportation Program Manager

[email protected]

419-820-4517