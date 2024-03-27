Project Sunshine Brings Joy to Children in Hospitals

University of Toledo’s Project Sunshine is working to bring joy to children in hospitals across the United States.

The university’s organization, which is a part of a larger national organization, works to deliver the “healing power of play” to children with medical conditions.

The organization packs up different fun activities for pediatric patients to take part in.

Sajan Shah, University of Toledo’s Project Sunshine’s president, said he was inspired to bring the organization to UT’s campus after witnessing what his terminally ill cousin went through during his hospital stay.

“He just didn’t get the support that he needed,” Shah told 13ABC.

The organization has worked to help over 200,000 kids a year.

“To know that you’re helping your community, that’s the biggest thing ever,” Zainab Rahman, a student involved in the organization, said.

The packages don’t just go to hospitals in Lucas County, but all over the United States as well.

To get involved or donate to Project Sunshine, visit projectsunshine.org.