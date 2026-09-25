Pray You Don’t See Them: Strange Shapes Premiering at the Maumee Indoor Theater

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Filmed at home

Written and directed by James Aponte, Strange Shapes is set to premiere at the Maumee Indoor Theater on October 10th. This is Aponte’s Following blind woman’s search for her missing dog, this horror film features an impressive story with a familiar setting.

Filming in Toledo, Aponte was able to feature well-known landmarks, including the Glenwood Lutheran Church. Along with utilizing a local setting, Aponte had the help of many local crewmembers to help bring Strange Shapes to life. Samantha Ryan, assistant director, shares that filming and premiering in the area is an emotional experience.

“There’s something really special about creating a film here and then getting to experience its premiere right where so many of us call home.”

The choice to film close to home was both pragmatic and strategic, with the setting acting as an opportunity to play on fears. Aponte shares what fears he chose to explore in his film as, “Not just fear of the unknown, but the fear that evil might be lurking just under the surface of the certainties you take for granted,” which lie at the heart of the film.

Representation on the big screen

Along with setting, Strange Shapes’ intentional casting acts as another important aspect of this film. Ansley Hendrix plays Violet, the leading character.

As a blind woman, Hendrix was drawn to the tenacity of her character, stating, “We are so often portrayed as cute little disabled people who need help, but Violet is so much more than that. She is strong and independent.”

Hendrix shares further that she has experienced discrimination, stating “I really hope this movie can bring awareness to the realities that blind people face every day.”

Both Aponte and Hendrix note a lack of representation for blind people onscreen, with the concept of the film stemming from the question of what it might be like to be blind, and suddenly gain vision only to see something terrifying.

Aponte states, “I concluded that if I had been blind since birth, the ability to suddenly see would be one of the most terrifying experiences I could imagine. It would completely change my interaction with, and perception of, the world.”

Behind the scenes

Interestingly, Strange Shapes was filmed in thirteen days, with an original schedule of fourteen days. The cast and crew worked under a tight deadline to ensure that the entire filming process went smoothly. Aponte states that one of the aspects of production which he is most proud of was, “the collective selflessness and generosity of everyone involved in the production.”

Ryan shares his sentiment, stating, “When you have a great team with a fantastic attitude, combined with an immense amount of preparation and pre-production to keep everyone on track, you really can accomplish anything. The dedication and teamwork of this cast and crew made that possible.”

The cast and crew are excited for Strange Shapes to hit the big screen, and are thankful to share it with their community. Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased on the Maumee Indoor Theater website.