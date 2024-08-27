Poppers September 2024

Rice Blvd New Menu

Rice Blvd, a Japanese and Korean inspired eatery, has a new menu. Originally the restaurant served sushi, bento boxes and other specialties. Now, they’re more focused on ramen and less focused on sushi. The owners had difficulty finding skilled help for their sushi bar and closed the restaurant, temporarily, to facilitate the change. 1440 Secor Rd. 419-725-2735.

SAME Table Toledo 2024 Celebration

The SAME Table Annual Celebration is back for another year. Community members take a seat at the table as donors, volunteers and friends to celebrate creating community. The SAME Café team and local Toledo chefs will provide food, local beer, wine and non-alcoholic options. Tickets are a suggested donation of $75, pay-what-you-can or volunteer in exchange for a ticket, 1 Seagate. Thursday, Sept. 12, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. eventbrite.com/e/same-table-toledo-annual-celebration-2024-tickets

Fairy Garden Soiree at Toledo Botanical Gardens

Step into an enchanting world and let your imagination soar at Toledo Botanical Gardens for the Fairy Garden Soiree. Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm, people 18 and older can enjoy delightful treats, create a miniature fairy garden, listen to live music and even make flower crowns. Tickets $75 per person. 419-452-0572. despicnic.com/event-details/fairy-garden-soiree-1