Poppers: August 2023

Cork & Knife Offers Cooking Classes

Cork & Knife Provisions has only been in the area for a couple of years, but is already expanding its reach beyond serving food and into cooking experiences for guests. Cork & Knife now offers cooking classes ranging from themed courses, like French Basics, to full culinary camps for children. Classes are held at the restaurant, 224 S Erie St. For pricing and monthly class offerings, visit corkandknifeprovisions.com.

Enjoy a Feast with a Beast

The Toledo Zoo is known for its fun events and its plethora of animal residents. The Zoo’s ‘ Feast with the Beasts’ allows participants to experience a chef collective style dinner with a local and sustainable menu and specialty wine pairings. This fundraising event will also feature a live auction offering unique Zoo experiences. Featured chefs include Eloisa Beltran and Jamie Perkins of the Toledo Zoo, Richard Grimm of Sylvania Country Club and Michael Rigot of Toledo Renaissance’s Brim House. Attendees must be 21 or older. toledozoo.org or call 419-385-5721, ext. 2091.

Twin Oast Brewing Acquires Catawba Island Brewing

Twin Oast Brewing announced the acquisition of Catawba Island Brewing Co. Twin Oast, a farm-to-fermenter brewery since 2018, is located on a 60-acre farm while Catawba Island Brewing Co. was founded in 2013. Twin Oast has a long-term vision of producing high-quality fruited sour ales using home grown ingredients sourced from Quinstock Farms. By acquiring Catawba Island Brewing, that vision becomes more of a reality. Catawba Island Brewing’s location will still be used for production and distribution. 3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton. twinoast.com.