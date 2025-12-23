Pink Ladies Cigar Club Celebrates One Year of Sisterhood, Style and Smoke

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

When Stacy Crawford was told she couldn’t join a cigar club because she was a woman, she didn’t walk away quietly. Instead, she lit a spark that would grow into Toledo’s very first official, trademarked cigar club exclusively for women — and one that has changed her life and the lives of dozens of others.

On Saturday, January 17, the Pink Ladies Cigar Club will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a public celebration at The Link, 2637 W. Bancroft St., from 6–10pm, marking a milestone that Crawford admits she never imagined would become this powerful.

“I was mad at first,” Crawford said. “But then I became driven. I sat back and said, I can do this — and I can do it better.”

From exclusion to empowerment

The idea for Pink Ladies was born in 2024, after Crawford began frequenting cigar lounges with her then-boyfriend, who belonged to a men’s cigar club. While she developed an appreciation for cigar culture, she was repeatedly told she couldn’t join.

“That’s when I really realized there wasn’t a space for women here,” she said. “I spoke this into existence in November 2024, and on January 10, 2025, I put it into effect.”

Inspired by the iconic women of Grease, Crawford chose the name Pink Ladies Cigar Club and made a simple social media post asking if any women would be interested in cigars. Ten to twelve women showed up to the very first gathering — only three of them she new personally. Within months, the group began to grow organically.

“The way it has blown up over the year is incredible,” Crawford said. “We’ve accomplished so much. I’m not even dating that guy anymore — but I appreciate what happened, because it led me here.”

More than cigars

Today, the Pink Ladies Cigar Club is made up of women ranging in age from their 30s to their 60s. Some members are longtime cigar enthusiasts; others had never smoked a cigar before joining — and some don’t smoke at all.

“I let them in without having to smoke,” Crawford said. “This isn’t just about cigars. It’s about sisterhood. It’s about being there for each other, sharing experiences and building real relationships.”

The club hosts events year-round, alternating between public cigar-lounge gatherings open to men and women, and private, ladies-only experiences. Activities range from themed lounge nights to arts-and-crafts events — including an upcoming night where members will turn empty cigar boxes into purses.

As the club has grown, so has its impact. In September, the Pink Ladies hosted a cigar fair in Maumee that drew more than 100 attendees from Toledo, Dayton and Detroit, featuring a mobile cigar lounge and bourbon tastings. In October, the group hosted “Puffin’ with a Purpose,” collecting non-perishable food items that were donated to local nonprofits.

Charity is now central to the club’s mission. Through raffles and events, the Pink Ladies raised more than $400 for their Good Deeds Fund, which provided full Thanksgiving dinner baskets to families in need at Imagine Madison School of Arts. Members have also volunteered together at Cherry Street Mission, serving meals to more than 100 people in a single day.

“Most of our events are charity-focused,” Crawford said. “Giving back is important to us.”

A bond that changed her life

As Crawford reflects on the club’s first year, she becomes emotional describing the support system that has formed.

“When a club member had surgery, every single one of these women stepped up — making dinners, running errands, and even just sitting with her,” Stacy said.

“We are truly there for each other. I never would have crossed paths with these women otherwise.” Crawford says the club also helped her embrace a mindset shift inspired by Mel Robbins’ Let Them Theory — learning to let go of control and trust the process.

“This changed my life,” she said. “I used to want everything perfect. Now I let things unfold. I let people be who they are — and that freedom made this possible.”

Anniversary celebration & what’s next

The one-year anniversary celebration on January 17 is open to the public and promises an unforgettable evening. Guests can expect live music from ELEVEN, Saxx Fifth and DJ Lou the Mayor, a specialty Pink Lady cocktail, raffles, giveaways and a “dress to impress” atmosphere — with Pink Ladies members proudly wearing pink.

Looking ahead, the club already has major plans for 2026, including “Sax & Ash” on Saturday, May 23, at La Casa De La Habana, 4962 Monroe St.

Women interested in joining the Pink Ladies Cigar Club can connect with members at local lounges or through their Facebook page, Pink Ladies Cigar Group – Toledo, where prospective members are invited to attend a meet-and-greet and learn about the club’s values, expectations and annual Cigar 101 education.

“It’s like another full-time job,” Crawford said. “But it’s worth it every single day.”