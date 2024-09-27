Piercings by Caitlin Presents New Studio, Holier Toledo

A new piercing studio brings quality, safety and creativity to to Franklin Park Mall Area.

Holier Toledo, presented by Piercings by Caitlin, located at 4041 W. Sylvania inside the Promedica building, across the street from Dave and Busters, is open.

The premier piercing-only studio brings the largest collection of quality body jewelry to the Toledo area.

“Our focus is on safety, communication, and cleanliness and making sure our standards are the highest the industry can provide,” Caitlin, owner of Holier Toledo wrote on a Facebook post.

There are four professionals on the piercing team at Holier Toledo, including owner Caitlin, Jake, who specializes in septum and daith piercings; Katie, who has been working with Piercings by Caitlin since 2021 and Lillith, who has also been piercing since 2021.

The studio offers free wifi, games, TVs, books, magazines, complimentary drinks and snacks, gum, coloring books, toiletries, menstrual products and a free goodie bag with aftercare for those who get pierced.

There is also a private area for people to relax if they are feeling unwell after the piercing.

“When you’re getting a luxury service, you deserve to be pampered,” Caitlin wrote. “Come on in, check us out, and feel free to act like you’re at home.”

For more information on Holier Toledo presented by Piercings by Caitlin, visit holiertoledo.com.