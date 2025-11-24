Perrysburg Musical Theatre Announces Auditions for The Magician’s Elephant

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Perrysburg Musical Theatre (PMT) is inviting actors, singers and dancers of all experience levels to audition for its upcoming production of The Magician’s Elephant, a new musical based on the award-winning children’s novel by Kate DiCamillo. With a book and lyrics by Nancy Harris and music by Marc Teitler, the show promises to bring an enchanting and emotionally rich story to life for Northwest Ohio audiences.

A story of hope, wonder and extraordinary possibilities

The Magician’s Elephant follows the journey of Peter, a young orphan living in the war-torn town of Baltese. Life in Baltese has grown dim—people have lost faith in magic, in happiness and even in one another. But everything changes when a mysterious stranger tells Peter that his long-lost sister is alive, and that he will find her through an elephant.

This prophecy sets off a remarkable chain of events. A magician unexpectedly conjures an elephant from the sky, shaking the town and altering its destiny. As Peter is pulled into a quest filled with surprises, revelations and wonder, he discovers that hope can emerge from the most impossible places.

Full synopsis and music selections can be found at: www.mtishows.com

Who can audition?

PMT encourages performers ages 10 and up—whether beginners or seasoned actors—to audition for this magical new production. The organization prides itself on fostering a welcoming environment where performers can grow, explore and shine.

Audition dates & location

When:

Sunday, November 30, 2-4pm

Monday, December 1, 6:30–8:30pm

Auditions are held by appointment only.

Callbacks (if needed):

Wednesday, December 3, 6-9pm

Show Dates:

Thursday-Saturday, February 5-7, 7pm

Sunday, February 8, 2pm

Where:

Perrysburg Arts Center

210 East South Boundary St., Perrysburg

What to prepare

Performers are asked to prepare 32 bars (about one minute) of music from a contemporary musical in the style of shows such as Matilda the Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher, James and the Giant Peach or Urinetown.

Those auditioning may also choose a selection from The Magician’s Elephant itself.

Join the magic

Perrysburg Musical Theatre invites the community to “be a part of the magic” as they bring this heartfelt and imaginative story to the stage. With its themes of resilience, love and unexpected miracles, The Magician’s Elephant is poised to be a standout production in the region’s 2025 theatre season.

The full audition packet—including expectations, the audition form, character breakdowns and rehearsal/show details—is available at perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org, where performers can also reserve an audition slot.