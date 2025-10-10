Peace, Love, and Robot Mama: Inside the 4th Annual Block Party Bash

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The city’s most anticipated street festival returns for its 4th year, and it’s bigger, louder, and more joyful than ever. The Peace Lover Happiness Block Party Bash takes over Superior Street with two live music stages, a colorful crowd, local food, art, and a deep sense of community that keeps people dancing until midnight.

Music on Every Corner

From the moment the amps fire up at 1pm, Superior Street turns into a musical playground. The block pulses with rhythm as bands and artists hit the stage back-to-back, delivering everything from classic rock to funk, soul, jam and synth-pop.

Lineup Highlights:

1pm – Original E Holes: A raw, garage rock sound that sets the tone.

– Original E Holes: A raw, garage rock sound that sets the tone. 2pm – Jeff Stewart: Soulful vocals and laid-back grooves.

– Jeff Stewart: Soulful vocals and laid-back grooves. 3pm – Mark Mikel: Psychedelic-pop storytelling with retro flair.

– Mark Mikel: Psychedelic-pop storytelling with retro flair. 4pm – Dave & Woodstock Jam: A 70s revival that gets the whole block spinning.

– Dave & Woodstock Jam: A 70s revival that gets the whole block spinning. 5pm – Earth Below Us: Atmospheric, dreamy rock with cosmic vibes.

– Earth Below Us: Atmospheric, dreamy rock with cosmic vibes. 6pm – Open Door Policy: A rotating jam session with crowd musicians joining in.

– Open Door Policy: A rotating jam session with crowd musicians joining in. 7pm – Chavar Super Star Dontae: A funk-fueled set that turns the street into a dance floor.

– Chavar Super Star Dontae: A funk-fueled set that turns the street into a dance floor. 8pm – Robot Mama: A futuristic, genre-defying experience that’s part concert, part performance art.

By sunset, both stages are packed with festivalgoers swaying, cheering, and grooving in every open space. Local dancers, fire spinners, and roller skaters weave through the crowd, turning the entire street into a living, breathing music video.

Food, Art & Street Vibes

Beyond the music, the Block Party Bash is a celebration of community and creativity. Food trucks line both ends of the street, serving up everything from vegan tacos to jerk chicken and caramel kettle corn. Local breweries pour craft pints, while pop-up vendors offer handmade jewelry, screen-printed tees, and upcycled art.

A graffiti mural takes shape in real time, as street artist Lita Blaze spray-paints a vibrant, building-sized peace sign—an annual tradition that draws crowds and Instagrammers alike.

Don’t Miss the Magic

This isn’t just another street fest—it’s a full-blown celebration of joy, creativity, and connection. Whether you’re showing up for the music, the food, the art, or just to vibe with a crowd that knows how to throw down, the Peace Lover Happiness Block Party Bash is where you need to be.

Robot Mama is ready. The amps are warming up. The paint is shaking.

Mark your calendar, bring your people, and get ready to dance in the streets—because this is going to be unforgettable.

Date: Saturday, October 11

Time: 1pm – Midnight

Location: 335 N. Superior Street, Between Adams & Madison St.