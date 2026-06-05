Patio Guide 2026

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GUIDE SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Patio season that changes the pace of a city. Dinner stretches a little longer, happy hour turns into sunset cocktails and outside tables feel like the place to be. Across Toledo, restaurants are creating outdoor spaces that go far beyond a few tables on the sidewalk offering live music, lawn games, craft cocktails, fire pits, shaded escapes and vibrant downtown energy. This patio guide rounds up standout spots for dining all season long.

KEY:

Leandro’s

300 Madison Ave. | 419-214-0744 | Find us on Facebook!

Leandro’s Mexican Restaurant is the perfect downtown Toledo spot to grab some food and a drink before heading to a Mud Hens game. Known for its authentic Mexican options like quesabirra, esquite, street tacos and tortas, they also have classics like chimichangas and quesadillas. Along with great food, they serve margaritas from a tried and true family recipe.

Leandro’s also has a dog-friendly patio space with umbrellas. Start your meal with guacamole made fresh per order and end with tres leches cake made in-house. You can take your margarita to go in a DORA cup, perfect for a night in the city.

Inside The Five

1040 N. Westwood Ave. Toledo | 419-720-0415

5703 N. Main Street. Sylvania | 567-408-7212

127 W. 3rd St. Perrysburg | 419-931-0708

insidethefivebrewing.com

Inside the Five Brewing Co. host popular Northwest Ohio brewpubs known for culinary-inspired craft beer, elevated pub fare and vibrant outdoor gathering spaces. Each location offers a unique patio experience, from the Sylvania location’s expanded open-air bar and live music stage, to the cozy fire tables in Perrysburg, and the spacious outdoor entertainment area at Toledo’s Fieldhouse near the University of Toledo Campus. Guests can enjoy food trucks, lawn games, casual seating and relaxing social spaces designed for both dining and hanging out with friends.

Happy Hour specials include $5 pours of core beers, $2 off cocktails, $1 off beertails and half-off bottles of wine. Live music takes place Thursday through Saturday at all three locations. Signature favorites include the T-Town Lager, Devil Wears Hoodies IPA, Loaded Queso and Jalapeño Bacon Balls. All patios offer both sunny and shaded seating, are dog and kid-friendly with a fun, welcoming atmosphere for all ages.

Ventura’s

7742 W. Bancroft | 419-841-7523 | venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

Ventura’s is a long-standing local favorite known for its Mexican cuisine, award-winning margaritas and welcoming atmosphere. Popular for family dinners, group outings and casual lunches, the restaurant serves Tex-Mex classics like tacos, burritos and its signature Cajun Chicken Super Nachos on flour chips. Guests can also enjoy the must-try Italian Margarita while relaxing on the intimate patio, surrounded by natural landscaping and shaded umbrellas. Located on the east side of the restaurant, the patio offers full sun earlier in the day with more shade later in the afternoon and accommodates up to 35 guests. Ventura’s also offers daily happy hour food and drink specials from 2–6pm. The patio is kid-friendly, though dogs are not permitted.

Forest View Lanes

2345 W. Dean Rd, Temperance | 734-847-4915 | forestviewlanes.com

Forest View Lanes offers much more than bowling, combining scratch-made dining, craft beer, sand volleyball, arcade games and expansive outdoor entertainment spaces in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Guests can enjoy two unique patio experiences: a covered, climate-controlled dining patio seating approximately 70 guests and a large outdoor recreation patio accommodating more than 300 people. The covered patio overlooks the volleyball courts and features adjustable walls for year-round comfort, while the outdoor area includes fire pits, yard games, outdoor TVs, foosball, cornhole, table tennis and more.

Happy Hour specials run Monday through Friday from 11am- 6pm, with additional weekly specials and late-night deals. Live music begins this summer on Friday and Saturday nights, alongside volleyball leagues and seasonal events. Popular menu items include Carne Asada Tacos and Stromboli, while the Bright & Sunny Martini remains a guest-favorite drink. The patio is both dog-friendly and family-friendly.

Mi Hacienda

3302 Glanzman Rd. | 419-380-0411 | mihaciendamexican.com

Enjoy patio season at Mi Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, where authentic Mexican cuisine, refreshing margaritas and a relaxed outdoor atmosphere create the perfect summer dining experience. The pet-friendly patio seats up to 30 guests and is ideal for happy hour, family dinners or casual nights out.

Guests can enjoy tacos, fajitas, enchiladas and daily food and drink specials, including Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 2-6pm. Weekly entertainment includes Wednesday Bingo, Saturday Karaoke and Sunday Bingo. Mi Hacienda also offers a weekday lunch buffet, pool table and party room in a welcoming family-friendly setting.

Ye Olde Durty Bird

2 S St. Clair St. | 419-243-2473 | yeoldedurtybird.com

Ye Olde Durty Bird is a locally owned gastropub located inside a historic 1867 building in Downtown Toledo, directly across from Fifth Third Field. Known for its elevated comfort

food and energetic atmosphere, it’s a favorite destination for game days, casual dining and outdoor gatherings. The spacious patio accommodates approximately 50 guests and features string lights, fire elements, table umbrellas and a lively downtown vibe that makes it a popular warm-weather hangout.

The patio is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, offering full sun seating with shaded table umbrellas for comfort. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3–6pm, and while patio reservations are not accepted due to changing weather conditions, guests are welcome to stop by and enjoy the atmosphere.

Must-try favorites include the flavorful Lamb Sliders and the refreshing Frozen Miami Vice cocktail. Open daily from 11am-8pm, Ye Olde Durty Bird delivers classic gastropub favorites in a fun, welcoming setting.

La Villa Real

6975 Central Ave | 419-540-9014 | Find Us On Facebook!

La Villa Real Mexican Restaurant offers authentic made-from-scratch Mexican cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere perfect for friends and family. Their newly remodeled outdoor patio accommodates up to 80 guests and features beautiful ambient lighting, solid privacy walls to reduce wind and traffic distractions and individual umbrellas at every table. The patio is both dog-friendly and kid-friendly, creating a relaxing open-air dining experience for everyone.

Happy Hour is available daily from 3-6pm and reservations are accepted upon request. Guests can also enjoy live music and special events on select occasions. Popular menu favorites include the flavorful Birria Tacos, Chicken with Rice and siz- zling Fajitas. Their famous flavored Margaritas are a must-try and remain a customer favorite. Friendly staff and bilingual service in both English and Spanish help make every visit enjoyable and welcoming for all guests.

Maumee Bay Brewing

27 Broadway St. | 419-243-1302 | mbaybrew.com

Located inside The Oliver House, Maumee Bay Brewing Co. is Toledo’s oldest craft brewery, known for its historic charm, house-made beers and welcoming atmosphere. The brewery’s enclosed courtyard patio offers a cozy, dog-friendly space with greenery and heaters for year-round enjoyment, accommodating up to 50 guests.

Guests can enjoy “Hoppy Hour” Monday through Thursday from 4–6pm, half-off pints every Sunday and Monday and half-off burgers every Monday. Weekend brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 10am–2pm, with live music on Sundays and Wednesday evenings in the connected former Mutz space.

Reservations are recommended for parties of eight or more. Must-try favorites include a beer flight sampler, handcrafted burgers and the brewery’s giant pretzel, making Maumee Bay Brewing Co. a favorite downtown Toledo gathering spot.

A.J. Doolittle’s

8525 Secor Rd., Lambertville | 734-856-3838 | ajdoolittles.com

Located in Lambertville, Michigan, AJ Doolittle’s Sports Bar & Grill is a welcoming neighborhood spot known for great food, friendly service and a fun, laid-back atmosphere. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch, dinner or happy hour, AJ Doolittle’s offers something for everyone, from burgers and sandwiches to fish and chips and homemade chips that regulars rave about. Their spacious patio is the perfect place to relax with friends and family while enjoying fresh air, cold drinks and your favorite meal. Guests love the comfortable outdoor seating, making it a great destination during warm weather for casual dining or watching the game. With daily food and drink specials, including domestic drafts, margaritas, wine and mixed drinks, the patio becomes a lively gathering place throughout the week. AJ Doolittle’s combines excellent service, quality food, and a welcoming patio experience that keeps customers coming back again and again.

Rosies Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd | 419-866-5007 | rosiesitaliangrille.com

Rosie’s Italian Grille offers a truly unique patio dining experience, featuring a serene koi pond, tropical plants, fountains and beautifully landscaped gardens that create a relaxing outdoor escape. Guests can enjoy plenty of sunshine with umbrellas available for shade, making the patio comfortable throughout the day.

The atmosphere is enhanced by regular live music performances, adding to the restaurant’s vibrant yet tranquil ambiance. In addition to traditional outdoor seating, Rosie’s also features enclosed four-season patio spaces so diners can enjoy the signature patio experience year-round. Happy Hour daily from 3–6pm at the bar top, making it the perfect place to unwind with friends or family. A must-try menu favorite at Rosie’s is the smoked fish dip, a popular dish that perfectly complements the restaurant’s inviting atmosphere.

Rosarias On Third Street

135 W. Third St., Perrysburg | 567-898-2121 | rosariason3rd.com

Rosaria’s on Third Street in Downtown Perrysburg offers a hidden-gem patio experience with a modern coastal-inspired atmosphere and lush tropical plants that create a warm, inviting setting. The patio features an open-air bar, comfortable lounge seating and a live music stage, giving guests the perfect mix of energy and relaxation. There is plenty of sunshine with umbrellas available for shade, making outdoor dining comfortable throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy Happy Hour daily from 3–6pm at the bar top. With both open-air seating and enclosed four-season patio spaces, Rosaria’s delivers a year-round outdoor dining experience.

For the full Rosaria’s experience, be sure to try the refreshing Gazpacho and pair it with the signature Hibiscus Pineapple Margarita, a vibrant cocktail that perfectly complements the restaurant’s coastal-Italian inspired vibe.

Loma Linda

10400 Airport Hwy., Swanton | 419-865-5455 | lomoalindamexican.com

Since 1955, Loma Linda has been a family tradition, serving Mexican food to the greater Toledo area. The restaurant is well-known for its nachos, burritos that follow family recipes and an assortment of tacos. Happy hour is Tuesday through Thursday from 3-6pm and they have lunch specials each day they’re open from 11am-3pm.

Loma Linda also hosts musicians, DJs and even musicians on its uncovered patio. At Loma Linda, you can choose to get tan in the sun with a margarita in hand, or sit in the shade with a warm breeze hitting you. The colorful atmosphere at Loma Linda is the perfect place to invite summer back to northwest Ohio.

Sidelines Sports Eatery & Pub

1430 Holland Rd. Maumee | 419-897-5050 | sidelinessportseatery.com

Sidelines Sports Eatery & Pub is the perfect place to grab some food and a drink and watch the game with friends. Known for their extensive menu that includes their ‘fowl balls’ chicken tenders, steak burgers, pizzas and more, Sidelines has something for everyone.

They have a happy hour Monday through Friday from 2-5pm, daily specials and run ‘late night eats’ from 8:30pm-close where multiple menu items are on sale. They also have a seasonal drink menu, so you can get something perfect for the weather.

Sidelines’ Maumee location also has a dog-friendly covered patio, so you can enjoy the outside in any weather. The Maumee location also hosts trivia nights on Wednesdays and Fridays, where over 100 people compete. Grab a seasonal cocktail and sit in the breeze at Sidelines.

Main Street Ventures

mainstreetventuresinc.com

Mainstreet Ventures is a restaurant group behind a collection of well- known dining destinations, including The Chop House, Real Seafood Co., Ciao! and Zia’s. Each concept offers its own distinct atmosphere, from upscale steakhouses to casual Italian and fresh seafood experiences, all centered on quality ingredients and polished hospitality. Many of their restaurant locations feature outdoor patio spaces, ideal for seasonal dining. Guests can expect comfortable seating, thoughtfully landscaped surroundings and in select locations, features like shade umbrellas, fire elements or heaters.