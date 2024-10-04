Owens English Professor Receives Presidential Teaching Award

Owens Community College kicked off its academic year in August with a special meeting, celebrating Dr. Dione D. Somerville’s fourth year as president.

During the meeting, professor of English, Cory Hoover was awarded the 2024 Presidential Teaching Award. She began teaching at Owens in the Fall Semester of 2000.

Hoover leads the Open Educational Resources (OER) program which have helped students save over $2 million in the last three years. She also helped launch the Center for Teaching Innovation and served as a lead Hononors Program advisor from 2012 to 2021.

In 2021, Hoover received a TRIO Champion Award.

Dr. Somerville also highlighted the Owens Community College strategic plan during the meeting.

“Last year, in the first year of our plan, we worked to put a framework in place that would enable our success moving forward,” Somerville said. “We are kicking off our second year and looking forward to continued momentum.”

The plan had six objectives, including building a community of belonging, expanding partnerships, developing an agile framework, deepening employee engagement, ensuring a sustainable organization and telling (Owens) story.

For more information on the 2024 Owens Community College State of the College Address, visit owens.edu/news-releases/2024/08/12/president-somerville-highlights-college-successes-presents-top-teaching-award/.