Owens Community College, Goodwill Industries Partner To Offer Workforce Training Classes

Owens Community College and Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio have partnered to offer enhanced training options for those looking to improve their workforce training opportunities.

Goodwill employees will have the opportunity to take part in different learning opportunities that will directly impact their job success. These courses are available on a new customized website offering online classes. The training courses are possible due to the organization’s premium partnership with Ed2Go, a national network of online courses taught by experts from many different job fields.

“Owens Community College is excited to work with Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio and expand access to education that benefits the local workforce and area employers,” Charlene Page, executive director of workforce and economic development at Owens, said. “The need for a highly-skilled workforce is clear to everyone. We are always looking to improve higher education access for adult learners and help them acquire the skills they need.”

Goodwill employees will work with expert navigators at Goodwill to connect them with learning experiences tailored to their goals.

The online courses are self-paced and available to Goodwill employees 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help fit the needs of busy families and job responsibilities.

“The opportunity to lift up members of our community by working closely with Owens is a natural fit for Goodwill’s Job Connection Centers, where we believe in the power of work,” David Takats, chief mission officer at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, said. “Working helps eliminate barriers and provides opportunities to improve peoples’ lives.”

For more information, visit owens.edu/goodwill.