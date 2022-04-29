Ottawa Hills ranked second best place to live in Ohio

Residents of Ottawa Hills can be proud, as an online ranking has named the village as the second best place to live in the state of Ohio, and the 87th best in the entire country.

The list was compiled by Niche, a platform that connects students and their families with colleges and schools. It’s the eighth year that the website has produced these rankings, comparing details from 228 cities and 18,515 towns and neighborhoods in the United States.

Rankings were based on a variety of factors including crime rate, public schools, the cost of living, opportunities for employment and other desirable features. The data was compiled from a variety of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI and the CDC.

With a population of approximately 4,400 and median household income of nearly $156,000, Ottawa Hills was named the second best place to live in the state, with high marks for the quality of its public schools, housing and whether it was good for families. It was also ranked as Ohio’s second best suburb and place to raise a family, and fifth for “Places with the Best Public Schools in Ohio.”

Only Oakwood, a suburb of Dayton with a population of roughly 9,000, ranked higher than Ottawa Hills in the state of Ohio on Niche’s list. Chesterbrook, a suburb of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, was named the best place to live in the entire country.

Other Toledo area neighborhoods to appear in the rankings include Perrysburg (named the 807th best place to live in the country), Sylvania (1,638th), Waterville (2,449th) and Maumee (2,876th).

To see Niche’s complete list of best places to live, visit their website.