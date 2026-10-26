Ostrich Towne Hosted A Candlelight Remembrance Honoring Families Affected By Pregnancy And Infant Loss

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In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, which takes place every October, Ostrich Towne hosted a candlelight remembrance on Oct. 25 for those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

In the alley in the middle of Ostrich Towne, located on Ostrich Lane, participants were invited to personalize luminaries with a baby’s name or a message of remembrance. The luminaries were then used to line the alley.

Inspired by the memory of Nova Lee Dale, the evening was organized by her family and community with support from The PWR Movement and Ostrich Towne.

Nova Lee Dale was born April 26, 2026, to Eric Dale and Grace O’Henry. Her family remembers her smiles, giggles, sweet baby conversations and love for the outdoors. She passed away on Sept. 12, 2026. In her memory, her family hoped the gathering would welcome others who had experienced pregnancy or infant loss and help more families find support.

A $5 donation per luminary was suggested but not required. Proceeds remaining after material costs were to be shared between the Ike & Ella Fund and Sufficient Grace Ministries, two organizations chosen by the Dale family because of the support they provided following Nova’s passing.

The Ike & Ella Fund helps families in Ohio and Michigan with funeral, cremation and burial expenses following the death of a child age 12 or younger. Sufficient Grace Ministries provides pregnancy and infant loss support, including bereavement services, remembrance photography, keepsakes and support groups. Representatives from Sufficient Grace Ministries attended the remembrance to connect with families and share information about available resources.

For more information, go to Ostrich Towne’s Facebook page.