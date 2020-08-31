One box for 400,000 people? City of Toledo files brief in support of ballot lawsuit

UPDATE 9/16: Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye ruled against the one-drop-box-per-county directive on September 15, stating that the limit was was “arbitrary and unreasonable.” Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office announced he would appeal the ruling, and that as of right now the secretary’s directive remains in place

ORIGINAL STORY: The question of who has the authority to determine the number of ballot drop boxes needed for safe elections this November is at the heart of some legal maneuvering, and some interesting questions, both of which are currently in play.

On Wednesday, September 9, the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo asked for permission to file a brief in support of a lawsuit against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

The suit came in response to Secretary LaRose’s Order that forbade local Boards of Election to determine the number and placement of drop boxes this November; An order which restricts county boards to just one drop box per county.

The Amicus Brief filed by the Commissioners and the City of Toledo argues that the individual county boards of election, not the state, have the authority to make such a determination.

The original lawsuit was filed against Secretary LaRose by the Ohio Democratic Party and University of Cincinnati law professor Lewis Goldfarb. At this time, the single ballot drop box outside One Government Center in downtown Toledo is the only one in Lucas County, to serve over 400,000 residents.